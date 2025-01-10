Technology News
English Edition

Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study

Velvet ant venom acts on specific pain pathways in mammals and insects, revealing a unique biological defence mechanism

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 16:00 IST
Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ CP17

Velvet ants are actually parasitic wasps, not ants, and are known for their painful stings

Highlights
  • Velvet ants use venom to target mammals and insects differently
  • Study uncovers tailored venom mechanisms across species
  • Scarlet velvet ants show advanced defence through venom peptides
Advertisement

Velvet ants, despite their name, are not ants but parasitic wasps known for their painful stings. These insects, often called "cow killers" due to the intensity of their sting, possess a potent venom capable of acting on different molecular targets depending on the species they encounter. Their defensive mechanisms, which include venom, warning colours, tough exoskeletons, and unique sounds when threatened, have made them nearly invincible to predators. This versatility has intrigued researchers studying their venom's effects on various creatures.

Study Highlights Dual Mechanisms in Velvet Ant Venom

According to a study published in Current Biology, velvet ant venom operates differently across species. Researchers, including Lydia Borjon, a sensory neurobiologist at Indiana University Bloomington, found that distinct peptides in the venom affect mammals and insects in unique ways. Experiments conducted on the venom of the scarlet velvet ant (Dasymutilla occidentalis) revealed that specific peptides target sensory neurons differently in insects and mammals.

As reported in Science News, in insects, a peptide called Do6a specifically activates neurons sensitive to harmful stimuli. However, in mammals such as mice, pain is triggered by two less abundant peptides, Do10a and Do13a. These peptides activate a broad range of sensory neurons, inducing a generalised pain response. The findings suggest that velvet ants' venom tailors its effects based on the biology of the recipient, showcasing a rare example of multi-target venom.

Broader Implications of the Research

Joseph Wilson, an evolutionary ecologist at Utah State University, noted to Science News, that velvet ants' extensive defensive arsenal could be linked to evolutionary pressures from unknown predators, particularly insects. He suggested that while their venom effectively deters a wide range of species, its evolution might have been influenced by specific ecological interactions. Sam Robinson, a toxinologist at the University of Queensland, highlighted that this type of broad-spectrum venom, though rare, may not be unique, as most venoms are tested on limited species.

The study provides new insights into venom evolution and raises questions about the ecological factors driving the development of such complex defensive strategies.

https://www.gadgets360.com/science/news/nasa-delays-artemis-2-and-artemis-3-missions-to-address-key-technical-challenges-7321848

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: velvet ants, venom, mammals, insects, pain response, parasitic wasps, evolutionary biology, defensive mechanisms
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  4. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  5. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  7. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  8. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  10. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Get an AI Character Creation Feature
  2. TCL Unveils Nxtpaper 4.0 Display Technology, Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet at CES 2025
  3. NISAR Satellite by NASA and ISRO to Monitor Earth Like Never Before
  4. X Rolls Out Parody Account Labels to Prevent Impersonation, Improve Information Transparency
  5. Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study
  6. Hisaab Barabar OTT Release Date: R. Madhavan's Satirical Drama on Financial Fraud to Stream on This Date
  7. Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema
  8. Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission
  9. Photosynthetic Machinery from Plants Operates Within Hamster Cells, Claims New Study
  10. Realme Announces Republic Day Sale With Discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »