Velvet ants, despite their name, are not ants but parasitic wasps known for their painful stings. These insects, often called "cow killers" due to the intensity of their sting, possess a potent venom capable of acting on different molecular targets depending on the species they encounter. Their defensive mechanisms, which include venom, warning colours, tough exoskeletons, and unique sounds when threatened, have made them nearly invincible to predators. This versatility has intrigued researchers studying their venom's effects on various creatures.

Study Highlights Dual Mechanisms in Velvet Ant Venom

According to a study published in Current Biology, velvet ant venom operates differently across species. Researchers, including Lydia Borjon, a sensory neurobiologist at Indiana University Bloomington, found that distinct peptides in the venom affect mammals and insects in unique ways. Experiments conducted on the venom of the scarlet velvet ant (Dasymutilla occidentalis) revealed that specific peptides target sensory neurons differently in insects and mammals.

As reported in Science News, in insects, a peptide called Do6a specifically activates neurons sensitive to harmful stimuli. However, in mammals such as mice, pain is triggered by two less abundant peptides, Do10a and Do13a. These peptides activate a broad range of sensory neurons, inducing a generalised pain response. The findings suggest that velvet ants' venom tailors its effects based on the biology of the recipient, showcasing a rare example of multi-target venom.

Broader Implications of the Research

Joseph Wilson, an evolutionary ecologist at Utah State University, noted to Science News, that velvet ants' extensive defensive arsenal could be linked to evolutionary pressures from unknown predators, particularly insects. He suggested that while their venom effectively deters a wide range of species, its evolution might have been influenced by specific ecological interactions. Sam Robinson, a toxinologist at the University of Queensland, highlighted that this type of broad-spectrum venom, though rare, may not be unique, as most venoms are tested on limited species.

The study provides new insights into venom evolution and raises questions about the ecological factors driving the development of such complex defensive strategies.

https://www.gadgets360.com/science/news/nasa-delays-artemis-2-and-artemis-3-missions-to-address-key-technical-challenges-7321848