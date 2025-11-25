Technology News
Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) Breaks Into Three Pieces Following Close Approach to the Sun

This encounter presented telescopic views of comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) and its fragments

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2025 22:53 IST
Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) Breaks Into Three Pieces Following Close Approach to the Sun

Photo Credit: Gianluca Masi, Virtual Telescope Project (via Space.com)

Fractured comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) captured streaking through space after a close Sun encounter

Highlights
  • Fractured comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) is visible in the livestream tonight
  • Telescope views from Italy by Virtual Telescope Project
  • Object too dim for the naked eye, but visible with small scopes
NASA's fractured comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) dazzled stargazers on Monday night, offering a rare live view of a cosmic object breaking apart after a close encounter with the Sun. The livestream, organised by the Virtual Telescope Project, began at 10 p.m. EST on November 24 (0300 GMT on November 25) and will broadcast telescopic views of the comet's multiple large fragments from Manciano, Italy, weather permitting.

First discovered on May 24, 2025, the icy visitor is believed to have originated in the distant Oort Cloud and has been dramatically reshaped by solar heating during its October 8 perihelion.

Astronomers Track Fractured Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS)

According to the Virtual Telescope Project report, astronomers observed the comet fracture into at least three large pieces on November 11, likely due to extreme heating near the Sun that weakened its central nucleus. Unlike interstellar 3I/ATLAS, this comet is a solar system object discovered by NASA's ATLAS programme. Dim as it is to the naked eye, it could be followed with small telescopes in or near the Big Dipper or caught on camera with long exposures.

The approach of Comet C/2025 K1 allows astronomers to study how it reacted to the sun, with the livestream video revealing larger chunks in real-time, providing viewers and educational value.

Stunning Views of Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) and Its Fragments

Observers should follow expert imaging guides for lenses, cameras, and techniques. The live coverage produced stunning imagery and helpful science, explaining comet breakups and the evolution of comets that are on a collision course with the Sun as they travel from the Oort Cloud.

This encounter presented telescopic views of comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) and its fragments, science insights, and a rare sight in the night sky.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Science, Astronomy, Comet
