NASA's James Webb Space Telescope may have found the most distant and earliest supermassive black hole (203 million years after the Big Bang) identified to date at its time of observation, in the centre of galaxy GHZ2. Appearing as it was a mere 350 million years after the Big Bang, this black hole is one of these rare sizes, the researchers said on Wednesday at an AAS press conference.

With JWST's Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), astronomers observed the galaxy's ultraviolet and optical light redshifted into infrared wavelengths because of the expansion of space — but they did find unusually high-energy emission lines from a black hole actively feeding.

Early Universe Surprise: James Webb Detects Signs of Active Supermassive Black Hole in GHZ2

According to a report on the preprint server arXiv, the team led by Oscar Chavez Ortiz noted that the high-ionisation C IV λ1548 emission line strongly suggests the presence of an active galactic nucleus. “Detecting such a system at this early epoch raises questions about how supermassive black holes gain mass so quickly,” Chavez Ortiz explained, emphasising that the findings challenge current models of black hole growth and galaxy coevolution.

Co-author Jorge Zavala noted that strong carbon emission indicates AGN presence, suggesting mixed star formation and black hole activity, testing early universe formation models.

JWST and ALMA May Confirm Universe's Most Distant Supermassive Black Hole, Revealing Early Cosmic Growth

JWST and ALMA observations are targeted to establish AGN activity in GHZ2, possibly the most distant supermassive black hole ever observed, tracing out early cosmic growth.

The find demonstrates JWST's ability to expand the horizons of our knowledge of the universe, revealing ancient galaxies and how quickly these behemoths formed their massive black holes.