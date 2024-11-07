With rising global temperatures, the use of electric fans as a cooling method has sparked debate. It was particularly regarding safety limits in high heat. Public health agencies have set differing thresholds: the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discourages fan use above 32.2°C, while the World Health Organization (WHO) supports using fans up to 40°C in certain conditions. Recent studies, though, offer mixed insights into the role of fans in managing heat stress, especially for older adults and those with heart conditions.

New Studies Examine Fan Benefits in Different Conditions

The new study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Two new studies by thermal physiologists have added insights but haven't settled the debate. In one study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, older adults placed in a humid environment at 38-degree Celsius experienced a marked reduction in cardiac stress—31% lower when using fans. Participants who combined fan use with misting saw even greater relief, suggesting that the circulation of moist air aids in lowering heart strain. Ollie Jay, thermal physiologist at the University of Sydney, led the research, concluding that fans may provide significant benefits in humid settings.

On the other hand, a study published in JAMA highlighted the limitations of fans in dry heat. This study involved older adults in an environment set at 36°C with moderate humidity, finding minimal changes in core temperature or heart rate, which only dropped by five beats per minute. Robert Meade, a Harvard University researcher, cautioned that fans may not deliver the cooling needed under these dry conditions.

Humidity as a Key Factor in Fan Use Guidance

These studies indicates that humidity significantly influences the effectiveness of fans, with high moisture levels allowing fans to aid in evaporative cooling. In contrast, in dry conditions, fans may worsen heat stress by circulating hot air. This variability has led the WHO to recommend a 40°C threshold, while the CDC maintains a conservative 32.2°C guideline.

This research, conducted in controlled conditions, highlights the need for real-world studies to better inform public health recommendations. The ongoing debate underscores a critical public health issue as heatwaves become more intense and frequent globally.