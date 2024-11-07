Technology News
English Edition
OxygenOS 15 With Revamped UI, New Features Rolls Out Globally for OnePlus 12: What’s New

OxygenOS 15 improves the rendering and animation performance on the device.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 16:29 IST
OxygenOS 15 With Revamped UI, New Features Rolls Out Globally for OnePlus 12: What’s New

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 becomes the latest device to receive the OxygenOS 15 update globally

Highlights
  • Stable version of OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12 starts rolling out
  • It brings new customisation options, revamped UI and more feature
  • Update is available for users in India, North America and more regions
OnePlus has commenced the rollout of its Android 15-based operating system (OS) OxygenOS 15 globally for the OnePlus 12. The company says it has begun rolling out to users a week before its anticipated release. OnePlus 12 users in India (IN), North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Global (GLO) regions can download the update on their devices to access the new changes which include a revamped user interface (UI), extensive customisation options, new modes, and enhanced photo editing capabilities.

OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus 12: What's New

According to OnePlus, the OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 12 introduces visual changes across the UI. The home screen has been refreshed with a new design and iconography for system functions. All the elements have a continuous curvature which is claimed to provide a feel of visual uniformity. There are new flux themes which can be customised with system wallpapers or customised with photos.

Always-on display and lock and home screens also benefit from more customisation options. Users can tweak the lock screen as per their preference with features such as clock colour blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills. Glass patterns, blurred wallpapers, and more elements have been made available for the home screen.

OnePlus says OxygenOS 15 improves the rendering and animation performance courtesy of the system graphics engine. It is driven by advanced parallel processing for delivering visuals when running resource-intensive applications or multitasking. Other animation-related changes include the expansion of system-wide swipe consistency to third-party apps and the extension of parallel processing to widgets, components, and folders.

OnePlus 12 users can take advantage of the globally reversible photo editing capability which saves previous edit settings for subsequent edits. The Fluid Cloud has been updated for more compatibility with apps like Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato and can now sync the information in real-time. Alerts received from apps can turn into detailed cards. Users can swipe in the status bar to get access to multiple live activities.

More gestures have been added to the floating window. It now allows a swiping down action on the notification bar for opening a status window, swiping down again to enlarge it or swiping sideways to hide it. Users can also drag the divider on the split windows to resize them or tap on them to expand their display area. OnePlus has also added an iOS-like functionality which separates the actions for accessing the quick settings and the notification panel.

Other features include a charging limit feature to prevent overcharging of the device, a new battery protection reminder, enhanced Holo Audio for online calls, categorised views in Private Space, a home screen shortcut for hidden apps, and an optimised multi-network experience.

OnePlus 12, OxygenOS 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Government Issues New Rule for In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity on Indian Domestic Airlines

