Boat Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Boat Storm Infinity Plus is equipped with a functional crown.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 17:27 IST
Boat Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Storm Infinity Plus comes with a 1.96-inch rectangular display

Highlights
  • Boat Storm Infinity Plus has support for Bluetooth calling
  • The smartwatch is offered in silicone and nylon strap variants
  • The Boat Storm Infinity Plus comes with an IP68 rating
Boat Storm Infinity Plus smartwatch was launched in India on Friday. It comes with a 1.96-inch rectangular display and a functional crown. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life with heavy usage. The company adds that the watch can last for up to 30 days on a single charge with typical usage. The Storm Infinity Plus joins the Boat Storm Infinity variant, which was introduced in the country in March and is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life with heavy usage.

Boat Storm Infinity Plus Price in India, Availability

Boat Storm Infinity Plus price in India starts at Rs. 1,199 for the Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Deep Blue, and Cool Grey options with silicone straps, the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, the Sports Black and Sports White nylon strap variants cost Rs. 1,399 a piece. The watch is currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Boat India e-store.

Boat Storm Infinity Plus Specification, Features

The Boat Storm Infinity Plus has a 1.96-inch rectangular display with a 240 x 296 pixels resolution and 480nits brightness level. On the right edge of the watch, there is a functional crown which can be used to scroll and navigate through the menu, watch faces and more. 

Boat has equipped the Storm Infinity Plus with heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle trackers. It comes with more than 100 preset sports modes and a catalogue of Guided Breathing exercises. Other health and wellness features include Daily Activity Tracker, Step Monitor, Distance Tracker, Calorie Burn Counter, Sedentary Alerts and Hydration Reminders.

The company reveals that the Boat Storm Infinity Plus has support for Bluetooth calling, and its integrated Dial Pad can save up to 10 frequently contacted numbers. The smartwatch can be controlled with voice commands, and users can access the media player and camera shutter via the watch. It supports the Find My Device feature as well. The smart wearable comes with an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. 

Boat Storm Infinity Plus packs a 680mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 30 days on a single charge with typical use. However, with heavy usage, users can use it for up to 20 days without recharging, the company claims. The watch is said to charge from one to 100 percent in 60 minutes, and a four-minute quick charge is said to provide usage of up to four days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Boat Storm Infinity Plus, Boat Storm Infinity Plus Price in India, Boat Storm Infinity Plus India launch, Boat Storm Infinity Plus Features, Boat Storm Infinity, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Boat Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
