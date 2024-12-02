Efforts to conserve California's iconic Joshua trees, threatened by wildfires, human development and climate change, have been outlined in a comprehensive plan released by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, as per sources. The 294-page draft document proposes measures to mitigate the impacts of these threats and ensure the species' survival amid rising temperatures and prolonged drought conditions, as reported by various sources.

As per several reports, protection strategies include minimising damage caused by overgrazing, pesticide use and unauthorised off-road activities. In cases where construction projects pose a risk to the trees, their relocation has been recommended. The identification and safeguarding of lands likely to support Joshua trees in a hotter, drier climate have also been prioritised. The plan, mandated under the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act, represents a significant legislative effort to shield the species from climate-induced challenges.

Land Conservation and Fire Management Measures

As per a report by AP, the study finds that the lands with dense populations of mature Joshua trees or minimal threats from wildfires, invasive species and urban development will be identified by December 2025. By 2033, 70 percent of these lands are to be permanently conserved. Additional focus has been placed on areas supporting key pollinators, including moths and small mammals, which play critical roles in the species' life cycle, as per the reports.

Wildfire response and post-burn rehabilitation strategies form another vital component of the plan. Efforts to limit fire risks, protect existing trees, replant native species and curb invasive plants have been emphasised.

Climate Change and Emissions Challenges

The survival of Joshua trees, however, remains uncertain unless global greenhouse gas emissions are curtailed. Conservationist Brendan Cummings, Director of the Centre for Biological Diversity, highlighted the species' vulnerability under a "business-as-usual" emissions scenario, according to reports. He stated that effective implementation of the outlined measures, coupled with mid-level emissions reductions, could give the species a strong chance of survival.

As per reports, the plan awaits final approval from the California Fish and Game Commission. If enacted, it is set to be a significant step in addressing climate-related biodiversity loss.