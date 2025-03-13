Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Unlock Quantum Control of Atomic Collisions at Warmer Temperatures

New research shows that atomic collisions can be controlled at higher temperatures, expanding quantum possibilities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 March 2025 22:14 IST
Scientists Unlock Quantum Control of Atomic Collisions at Warmer Temperatures

Photo Credit: Science Advances (2025)

Quantum Control Achieved in Atomic Collisions Beyond Ultracold Limits

Highlights
  • Quantum control extends beyond ultracold temperatures, per reports
  • Rubidium-strontium collisions show unexpected order at higher energy
  • Findings may impact quantum computing and fundamental physics research
Advertisement

At temperatures near absolute zero, atomic collisions have been controlled through magnetic fields, enabling precise manipulation of quantum interactions. As temperatures rise, increased kinetic energy introduces complexity, making control significantly harder. However, according to reports, scientists have demonstrated that control over atomic collisions can extend beyond ultracold conditions. This research, conducted by a team from the University of Warsaw and the Weizmann Institute of Science, challenges previous assumptions that quantum control becomes ineffective at higher temperatures. Their findings suggest that quantum interactions remain structured even in seemingly classical conditions.

Control Achieved in Unexpected Conditions

According to the study published in Science Advances, collisions between rubidium atoms and strontium cations were examined to understand their behaviour at higher temperatures. Magnetic fields have traditionally been used to manipulate atomic interactions via Feshbach resonances in ultracold settings. However, in ion-atom collisions, the interaction between the ion and the trapping mechanism complicates the process, preventing effective cooling. Reports indicate that despite this challenge, an unexpected order was observed in the way these particles interact.

Insights from Theoretical and Experimental Work

Dr. Matthew D. Frye, a researcher involved in the study, stated to phys.org that their theoretical model was initially developed to validate experimental data. However, results indicated that control over ion-atom collisions was possible even at temperatures previously considered too high for quantum effects to dominate. According to reports, these findings suggest that similar structures might exist in other atomic combinations, opening possibilities for further research.

Potential Implications for Quantum Technology

As per reports, these discoveries may influence both fundamental physics and technological advancements. Prof. Michal Tomza from the University of Warsaw told that achieving quantum control at higher temperatures could simplify future experimental approaches. He noted that quantum computing relies heavily on ultracold conditions, and these findings could pave the way for more efficient quantum devices by reducing cooling requirements.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Quantum physics, atomic collisions, ultracold temperatures, rubidium, strontium, quantum computing, physics research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Neela Nira Sooriyan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
My Hero Academia Vigilantes OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Scientists Unlock Quantum Control of Atomic Collisions at Warmer Temperatures
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Leaked
  2. Gemini Live May Soon Be Able to Understand Two Different Languages
  3. Oppo Find X8s Key Specifications Tipped Online; May Get Periscope Camera
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Get Liquid Cooling for Better Heat Management
  5. Xiaomi Devices in India Will Now Come Pre-Installed With Indus Appstore
  6. iPhone 17 Air's Thickness With Camera Bump Suggested in New Leak
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Key Features Tipped; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  8. Poco F7 Series Tipped to Launch Globally on March 27
  9. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India Revealed: Offers, Availability
  10. Samsung's Older Galaxy S Series Phones Get One UI 7 Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. X-37B Space Plane Returns After 434-Day Mission, Advancing Space Tech
  2. MAPP Rover Stranded as Athena Lander Tips Over During Lunar Mission
  3. ISRO Expands with Two Launchpads, Chandrayaan-4 to Launch in 2028 with Lunar Sample Return Mission
  4. Scientists Unlock Quantum Control of Atomic Collisions at Warmer Temperatures
  5. 3D Mapping Reveals 52-Foot Megaripples from Chicxulub Asteroid in Louisiana
  6. Infinix Note 50X 5G Said to Feature MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Chipset
  7. Asus Manufacturing Xbox-Branded Handheld That Combines Windows and Xbox Experiences: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Receiving One UI 7 Beta in India
  9. Ripple Secures DFSA Licence to Offer Crypto Services to UAE Businesses, Financial Institutions
  10. SpaceX’s Starlink to Reportedly Secure Faster Regulatory Approvals in India After Deals With Airtel, Jio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »