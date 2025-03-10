Technology News
First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling

Aurora, a photonic quantum computer, operates at room temperature, eliminating the need for extreme cooling.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2025 18:00 IST
First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling

Photo Credit: Pixabay/TheDigitalArtist

World's 1st modular quantum computer that can operate

Highlights
  • Aurora is the first modular quantum computer using photonic qubits
  • The system operates at room temperature without extreme cooling
  • Developed by Xanadu, it enables scalable, networked quantum computing
Scientists have successfully developed a quantum computer capable of operating at room temperature, marking a significant step towards scalable and networked quantum computing. The system, named Aurora, is designed to function using interconnected modules, eliminating the need for extreme cooling, which has been a major hurdle in quantum computing. The technology leverages photonic qubits, which use light instead of traditional superconducting qubits that require near absolute zero temperatures. This advancement could pave the way for large-scale quantum data centers and more reliable error correction mechanisms, as reported by various sources.

Findings of the Study

According to the study published in Nature, Aurora, created by Xanadu, is the first photonic quantum computer built to operate at scale using multiple processors linked through fiber optic cables. This structure enables enhanced fault tolerance and error correction, key challenges in quantum computing.

As reported by Live Science, Christian Weedbrook, founder and CEO of Xanadu, the focus is on improving error correction and scalability. He stated in a press release that overcoming these obstacles is essential for practical quantum computing.

Traditional quantum computers rely on superconducting qubits, which generate heat when processing data. This requires complex cooling systems, increasing operational costs and limiting accessibility. The study highlights that by using photonic qubits instead, Aurora can be integrated with existing fiber optic networks, offering a more scalable and energy-efficient alternative.

Industry Experts Weigh In

Darran Milne, a quantum information theory expert and CEO of VividQ, commented on the development, stating that breaking quantum computers into smaller, interconnected units may improve error correction. He noted that while this modular approach could simplify computing, it has been seen whether it will effectively reduce errors or introduce new challenges.

The system utilises 35 photonic chips connected through 13 kilometers of fiber optic cables, leveraging Xanadu's existing technologies such as the X8 quantum processor and Borealis quantum computer.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Potential applications for Aurora include simulating molecular structures for drug development and enhancing secure communication through quantum cryptography. Scientists at Xanadu are now focusing on minimizing optical signal loss in fiber optic connections to further refine the technology.

First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
