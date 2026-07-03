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Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals 2026: Best Offers on Echo Devices, Alexa Speakers

Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2026 will run in India from July 4 to July 6 for Prime members.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 12:26 IST
Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals 2026: Best Offers on Echo Devices, Alexa Speakers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 45 percent off on Echo devices

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Highlights
  • Echo Pop drops to Rs. 2,949 during the Prime Day Sale
  • Echo 4th Gen will be available for Rs. 5,000
  • Echo Dot Max gets a discount to Rs. 8,999
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Amazon is offering discounts on several Echo devices during the Prime Day Sale 2026 in India. The lineup includes the Echo Pop, Echo Dot 5th Gen, Echo Dot Max, Echo 4th Gen and Echo Studio, all with Alexa built in. The sale will run from July 4 to July 6 and will be exclusive to Prime members. Apart from Echo devices, shoppers can also expect deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, home appliances and other consumer electronics during the three-day sale event.

The Prime Day Sale will bring discounts of up to 45 percent on Echo devices and Fire TV products, with Early Deals already live for Prime members ahead of the main event. Eligible SBI and Axis Bank cardholders can avail a 10 percent instant discount, while Amazon Pay users can access additional cashback offers on select payment methods. The sale also promises new product launches and Prime-exclusive entertainment benefits. We have rounded up the best offers on Echo smart speakers and Alexa-enabled devices available during the sale.

Top Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

Shoppers looking for an affordable Alexa smart speaker can consider the Echo Pop, which will be available for Rs. 2,949, down from its listed price of Rs. 4,999. The Echo Dot 5th Gen has also received a discount and can be purchased for Rs. 4,449, down from Rs. 5,499. Buyers wanting a larger speaker can opt for the Echo 4th Gen, which will be available for Rs. 5,000 instead of Rs. 9,999.

The upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale also includes offers on Amazon's premium Echo speakers. The Echo Dot Max will be available for Rs. 8,999, compared to its listed price of Rs. 12,999. Meanwhile, the Echo Studio can be purchased for Rs. 21,499 during the sale, down from Rs. 23,999. The effective sale prices include applicable bank offers, while eligible customers can also avail themselves of additional cashback offers through Amazon Pay.

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Amazon Echo Studio Rs. 23,999 Rs. 21,499 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot Max Rs. 12,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,000 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,449 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,949 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals 2026: Best Offers on Echo Devices, Alexa Speakers
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