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Amazon Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals: Best Offers on LG, Samsung, and Zebronics Monitors

Amazon Prime Day 2026 brings deals on gaming monitors from Acer, Samsung, LG, Lenovo Legion, BenQ, and Zebronics.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 July 2026 10:57 IST
Amazon Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals: Best Offers on LG, Samsung, and Zebronics Monitors

Photo Credit: Samsung

There are options with HDR support, ultrawide panels, and higher resolutions

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs from July 4 to July 6 for Prime members
  • Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch monitor is priced at Rs. 1,06,599
  • Top monitor brands on sale include Acer, Samsung, LG, and Zebronics
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If you're a PC gamer, then having a dedicated gaming monitor can make a big difference to your experience. While a high-end CPU and a powerful GPU deliver high frame rates, a monitor with a high refresh rate, low response time, and adaptive sync technologies ensures those frames are displayed smoothly without tearing or stuttering. Some of the models also come with HDR support, ultrawide panels, and higher resolutions to make gaming an even more immersive experience. If you've been planning to upgrade your gaming setup, Amazon Prime Day 2026 brings several deals on gaming monitors from Acer, Samsung, LG, Lenovo Legion, BenQ, and Zebronics.

One of the most notable deals is on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch gaming monitor. During the Prime Day Sale 2026, it will be available for Rs. 1,06,599, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,22,700. Those who want an affordable option can take a look at the LG UltraGear 24-inch FHD monitor for Rs. 10,999.

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Meanwhile, Amazon has also announced early deals on smartphones, in addition to offers on fitness trackers and smart rings.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Gaming Monitors

The Prime Day Sale 2026 runs from July 4 through July 6 and is exclusive to Prime members. In addition to price drops, Amazon says customers can avail of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI offers on eligible products during the sale period. For example, the e-commerce giant will offer up to 10 percent instant discount using SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Shoppers who own an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on gaming monitors during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Acer Nitro 32-inch Rs. 28,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here
Acer 29.5-inch Rs. 24,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Here
LG UltraGear 24-inch Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,999 Buy Here
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch Rs. 1,22,700 Rs. 1,06,599 Buy Here
LG UltraGear 27-inch Rs. 32,000 Rs. 21,499 Buy Here
BenQ 27-inch Rs. 29,990 Rs. 17,989 Buy Here
Lenovo Legion 27-inch Rs. 19,890 Rs. 16,490 Buy Here
Zebronics 32-inch Rs. 44,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Acer, Zebronics, LG, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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