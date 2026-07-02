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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Fitness Trackers and Smart Rings

Amazon Prime Day 2026 will run from July 4 to July 6 and will include offers on products from Oura, Samsung, Garmin, Huawei and Whoop.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 18:23 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Fitness Trackers and Smart Rings

Photo Credit: Oura

Oura Ring 4 will be available with up to 30 percent off during the sale

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Highlights
  • Oura Ring 4 gets its biggest India discount to date
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring drops to Rs. 22,449
  • Effective sale prices include eligible bank offers
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Amazon is expected to offer several discounts on fitness trackers and smart rings as part of the upcoming Prime Day Sale 2026 in India. The sale will run from July 4 to July 6 and will include offers on products from Oura, Samsung, Garmin, Huawei and Whoop. Among the biggest discounts, the Oura Ring 4 will be available at its lowest price in India to date. Customers can also avail of No Cost EMI options on select products, while effective sale prices include applicable bank offers.

The Prime Day Sale will offer price cuts across multiple wearable categories, with smart rings and fitness trackers receiving notable discounts. According to Amazon, the Oura Ring 4 will be available with up to 30 percent off during the sale, and buyers can also opt for a nine-month no cost EMI plan starting at Rs. 2,248 per month. The company says the wearable tracks more than 50 health metrics and provides personalised wellness insights. The effective sale prices listed below include eligible bank offers.

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Top Deals on Fitness Trackers and Smart Rings in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

Shoppers looking for a premium smart ring can consider the Oura Ring 4, which will be available for Rs. 11,990 during the sale, down from its listed price of Rs. 28,900. Samsung's Galaxy Ring has also received a sizeable discount and can be purchased for Rs. 22,449 instead of Rs. 39,999. Those looking for a premium smartwatch can opt for the Garmin Venu 3, which is listed at an effective sale price of Rs. 40,940.

The sale also includes offers on several other wearable devices. The Whoop Peak fitness tracker will be available for Rs. 27,490 compared to its listed price of Rs. 28,990. Buyers looking for more affordable options can consider the Huawei Band 11 at the lowest possible price of Rs. 2,299 or the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, which has dropped to Rs. 4,095 from Rs. 9,999. 

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Garmin Venu 3 Rs. 55,990 Rs. 40,940 Buy Now
Whoop Peak Rs. 28,990 Rs. 27,490 Buy Now
Oura Ring 4 Rs. 28,900 Rs. 11,990 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Ring Rs. 39,999 Rs. 22,449 Buy Now
Huawei Band 11 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,299 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,095 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Garmin, Whoop, Oura, Samsung, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Fitness Trackers and Smart Rings
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