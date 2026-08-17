iQOO 16 is reportedly being tested with a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup, according to a new leak. The latest leak details the sensors and apertures expected across the main, ultrawide and periscope cameras. It also points to a redesigned camera arrangement for the upcoming flagship. The new information adds to earlier reports about the iQOO 16, which is expected to bring several hardware upgrades over the current model. iQOO has not yet officially confirmed the handset or its specifications.

iQOO 16 Camera Leak Reveals 50-Megapixel Main, Ultrawide, Periscope Sensors

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims the iQOO 16 primary camera uses a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.68 aperture. The ultrawide camera reportedly uses a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For zoom photography, the engineering unit is said to carry a 50-megapixel periscope camera based on a 1/1.95-inch sensor with an f/2.65 aperture.

The tipster also suggests that the three cameras could use an inverted arrangement within a smaller square-shaped module in the upper-left corner of the rear panel. However, the exact telephoto range and macro capabilities remain unclear.

These new camera details follow earlier reports on the rest of the iQOO 16 hardware. The phone is expected to use a 6.85-inch Samsung flat display with 2K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. A dedicated graphics chip is also reportedly under consideration, along with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, symmetrical dual speakers and an X-axis linear motor.

The iQOO 16 is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, with earlier reports linking it to the SM8975 model number. The chip could also feature an Adreno 850 GPU and support LPDDR6 and LPDDR5X memory. The handset is tipped to pack an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, while wireless charging is also reportedly in the works. The phone could also offer IP68 and IP69 protection, USB 3.2 connectivity and an AR coating for the display.

The iQOO 16 is expected to launch in China around late September or early October, but iQOO has yet to confirm the date or specifications. Its India launch remains uncertain, with rising memory costs reportedly pushing the expected price above Rs. 85,000. The iQOO 15 currently costs Rs. 85,999 in India, up from its Rs. 72,999 launch price.