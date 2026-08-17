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iQOO 16 Could Get Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras With Periscope Telephoto, Leak Suggests

The iQOO 16 is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 14:26 IST
iQOO 16 Could Get Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras With Periscope Telephoto, Leak Suggests

iQOO 16 may launch with a redesigned camera module than the iQOO 15 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The iQOO 16 could launch in China later this year
  • The phone may get a redesigned camera module
  • The iQOO 16 could feature a 165Hz 2K display
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iQOO 16 is reportedly being tested with a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup, according to a new leak. The latest leak details the sensors and apertures expected across the main, ultrawide and periscope cameras. It also points to a redesigned camera arrangement for the upcoming flagship. The new information adds to earlier reports about the iQOO 16, which is expected to bring several hardware upgrades over the current model. iQOO has not yet officially confirmed the handset or its specifications.

iQOO 16 Camera Leak Reveals 50-Megapixel Main, Ultrawide, Periscope Sensors

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims the iQOO 16 primary camera uses a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.68 aperture. The ultrawide camera reportedly uses a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For zoom photography, the engineering unit is said to carry a 50-megapixel periscope camera based on a 1/1.95-inch sensor with an f/2.65 aperture.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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The tipster also suggests that the three cameras could use an inverted arrangement within a smaller square-shaped module in the upper-left corner of the rear panel. However, the exact telephoto range and macro capabilities remain unclear.

These new camera details follow earlier reports on the rest of the iQOO 16 hardware. The phone is expected to use a 6.85-inch Samsung flat display with 2K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. A dedicated graphics chip is also reportedly under consideration, along with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, symmetrical dual speakers and an X-axis linear motor.

The iQOO 16 is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, with earlier reports linking it to the SM8975 model number. The chip could also feature an Adreno 850 GPU and support LPDDR6 and LPDDR5X memory. The handset is tipped to pack an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, while wireless charging is also reportedly in the works. The phone could also offer IP68 and IP69 protection, USB 3.2 connectivity and an AR coating for the display.

The iQOO 16 is expected to launch in China around late September or early October, but iQOO has yet to confirm the date or specifications. Its India launch remains uncertain, with rising memory costs reportedly pushing the expected price above Rs. 85,000. The iQOO 15 currently costs Rs. 85,999 in India, up from its Rs. 72,999 launch price.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO 16 launch, iQOO 16 camera, iQOO 16 specifications, iQOO, iQOO 15
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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