Redmi 17C 5G Review: Same Phone, New Price

Amid the ongoing memory crisis (or RAMageddon), it is not surprising to see companies trim hardware to keep smartphone prices in check while staying put in their respective segments. Xiaomi has somehow managed to maintain the same core hardware (on paper) as the model it replaces, while adding new colourways to the mix. However, it's currently priced at Rs. 20,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This is an additional Rs. 2,500 over the previous Redmi 15C, which is basically the same phone.

Given the tough times we live in, Rs. 20,000 today gets you entry-level hardware from a few years ago. Still, we expect these phones to deliver the bare minimum, which is to run the underlying Android software smoothly, have a decent display accompanied by loud speakers. And for the feature phone upgraders, it also needs to have good battery life. Can the Redmi 17C 5G meet these basic expectations for budget smartphone buyers this year? Read on to find out!

Redmi 17C 5G Design: A Bit More Variety

Dimensions - 171.5 x 79.4 x 7.99mm,

Weight - 211g

Durability - IP64

The Redmi 17C 5G goes with a familiar design which is nearly the same as last year's model in terms of overall dimensions. There are minor changes to the camera module, which make it appear a bit different from the Redmi 15C it replaces. The biggest design change is the new Coffee Brew colourway, which attempts to give the budget device a more upmarket hand-feel. The rear panel gets a textured back which attempts to replicate the appearance of leather, but feels a bit too hard and plasticky in reality. This sort of textured rear panel, along with the matte-finished frame, does not offer much grip either, making the phone a bit slippery. Alternatively, if you don't like the faux-leather rear panel, you can go for the standard polycarbonate rear panel, which has a matte finish.

The new Coffee Brew colourway with the mildly redesigned camera module

The Redmi 17C 5G remains a hefty and large device despite its overall slim appearance. At 211 grams, it isn't very light and will require two hands given the size of its display, which has noticeably thick bezels for a budget smartphone.

It's good to see Xiaomi offering an official IP64 rating, which provides excellent dust protection and basic protection against splashes of water. Indeed, not much has changed in the Redmi 15C's design, which is good at a time when every manufacturer is cutting corners.

Redmi 17C 5G Display: Looks Great, Works Great

Display size - 6.9-inch, 1,600 x 720 pixels, HD+, 120Hz

Display type - IPS LCD

Display protection - NA

The Redmi 17C 5G has a large 6.9-inch display with HD+ resolution. Outdoor visibility is surprisingly good. Viewing angles are fine, as you do lose a bit of brightness and contrast when viewing the display off-centre. Colour reproduction is punchy at best. The waterdrop notch at the top does feel a bit dated, but most recently launched smartphones at this price point offer the same.

The HD+ display appears sharp enough thanks to Xiaomi's software optimisations

Despite its lower resolution, Xiaomi has done a fine job scaling system fonts and apps to overcome the low-resolution display's limitations. I even tried out XS system-wide scaling but found no visible jagged edges on the text. At Rs. 20,000, I do get that margins are a bit tight, but the single, bottom-firing speaker could have been louder, as it did not seem sufficient even at 100 percent. On the bright side, the phone supports Widevine L1, so you can enjoy streaming content at Full HD resolution.

Redmi 17C 5G Software: Smooth but Typically Budget

Android version - HyperOS 3

Software - Android 16

Software commitment - 2 years OS + 4 years SMRs

HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16. It runs smoothly (not fluid) most of the time, but you will notice slower app loading times when launching an app. Apps stay in memory for a while and can be recalled from the Recents Menu with no issues.

While I was surprised as to how optimised the software experience is, it isn't magic. Xiaomi has trimmed down plenty of UI animations and features to deliver this smooth barebones experience despite the limited RAM. We received the top-end unit with 6GB of RAM, so we cannot vouch for the experience on the 4GB RAM variant. But given our positive experience with this unit, we believe it should not be terribly different from what we experienced.

The phone is loaded with plenty of third-party apps and games

But it isn't all smooth sailing with the Redmi 17C 5G. Being a budget phone also means there are spammy notifications to deal with and plenty of preinstalled third-party apps and games. Thankfully, most of these can be uninstalled, and you can tame the notifications one by one, but you will have to deal with them initially.

Redmi 17C 5G Performance: Not a Problem

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 2.4GHz, 6nm

RAM - 4/6GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage - 128GB (UFS 2.2), expandable up to 1TB

Software performance isn't really a problem with the Redmi 17C 5G, but the benchmarks do show slightly lower raw performance versus the iQOO Z11 Lite.

Benchmarks Redmi 17C iQOO Z11 Lite Price 20,999 19,999 Display resolution HD+ HD+ Chipset Dimensity 6300 (6nm) Dimensity 6300 (6nm) AnTuTu v10 6,24,026 (Lite) 6,32,287 (Lite) PCMark Work 3.0 8,852 9,057 Geekbench 7 Single 674 657 Geekbench 7 Multi 1,206 2,012 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 1,011 1,025 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 467 456 3DM Wild Life 1,310 1,317 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 1,345 1,292 3DM Steel Nomad Light NA NA

Gaming performance isn't bad either. Casual titles chugged along smoothly, but serious titles like Call of Duty: Mobile were surprisingly playable. Obviously, these were playable at the lowest settings possible. Switching to higher graphics settings often resulted in slowdowns and noticeable frame drops. Indeed, this phone isn't built to impress gaming audiences, but gets away with the basics just fine.

Redmi 17C 5G Cameras: Not good

Primary camera - 50-megapixel, f/1.8

Selfie camera - 8-megapixel, f/2.0

After reviewing the iQOO Z11 Lite recently, I had an idea of what to expect from its competitor. But Xiaomi seems to have fidgeted with its camera sensors on the Redmi 17C 5G, and the results are far from decent.

Redmi 17C 5G primary camera samples (tap images to expand)

Photos captured by the primary camera have a noticeable green tint; details are a bit too poor (even for a budget smartphone in 2026). Dynamic range is far from good, with poor detail in bright and dark areas and plenty of clipped highlights. With no OIS or EIS, it's hard to get a steady shot even in daylight! In low-light or street-lit settings, noticeable noise ruins the image, making it unusable. The noise issue gets worse when using the phone's dedicated Night mode.

Redmi 17C 5G selfie camera samples (tap images to expand)

Selfies looked much better by comparison, because the photos at least managed to capture basic facial details. But they lacked contrast and, for some reason, appeared washed out. The camera cannot handle brighter backgrounds, and so, they end up appearing overexposed or white. In low light, the selfie camera was not usable.

The phone offers a maximum video recording resolution of 1080p at 30 fps. The video recordings lacked any stabilisation whatsoever, so much so that it appeared shaky even when standing still, amplifying the slightest hand movements. The level of detail at 1080p resolution is just fine, and despite the lack of stabilisation, I appreciated that the frame rate was steady. In low light, recorded videos appear soft and lack detail as the camera tries to suppress noise.

Redmi 17C 5G Battery: The Good Stuff!

Battery capacity - 6,000mAh, Li-ion

Wired charging - 33W

Charger in the box - 33W

The Redmi 17C 5G retains the 3.5mm headphone jack from the 15C

The high-capacity battery is one of the phone's highlight features, and it performed as expected. The phone managed an impressive 27 hours and 4 minutes in PCMark's Work Battery Life test, which is good for a budget device. In real-world use, the phone lasted a full day of heavy use, and it can easily last 1.5 days with light or casual use. Charging was fast, with the Redmi 17C 5G reaching 46 percent in 30 minutes and 88 percent in an hour, reaching a fully charged state in 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Redmi 17C 5G Verdict

With budget smartphones, software optimisation is key. The iQOO Z11 Lite is a classic example of how poorly optimised software can lead to a poor product experience. Thankfully, Xiaomi understood the brief and did a great job keeping the software running smoothly, despite using the same chipset as its competitor. That said, the camera experience could have been leagues better! And it is clearly the only deal-breaker with the Redmi 17C 5G.

Despite this unavoidable shortcoming, I can still recommend the Redmi 17C 5G, since 2026 is a tough year for anyone looking for a basic smartphone with decent hardware. Get the Redmi 17C 5G if you're on a tight budget and need a basic device for running apps, with no expectations from the cameras. That said, if you can spend a few thousand more, the OnePlus N6 at Rs. 24,999 is a much better device overall, with better battery life and a cleaner software experience.