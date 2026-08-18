Xiaomi announced the launch date of the Mijia Air Purifier 6 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact in India on Monday. The air purifiers will be the first products from the company's Mijia sub-brand, which was announced last month, to arrive in the country. While Xiaomi has yet to reveal any details, the two air purifiers are already available in the global markets. The Mijia Air Purifier 6 offers a particle CADR of 420 cubic metres per hour, while the more compact model has a 230 cubic metres per hour particle CADR.

In an X post, Xiaomi announced that the Mijia Air Purifier 6 and Air Purifier 4 Compact will be launched in India on August 25. The upcoming models will be the first products to launch in India under the Mijia branding. The company also revealed the design of the two air purifiers, which appear to be identical to the models available in the global markets.

Imagine breathing the crisp, untouched air of mountain peaks right in your living room.



Presenting the all-new #MijiaAirPurifier6 and #MijiaAirPurifier4Compact. Pure, clean air made accessible for every Indian home.



Launching on 25th August, 2026. #MijiaByXiaomi



Get Notified:… pic.twitter.com/H630etV2IJ — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 18, 2026

The Mijia Air Purifier 6 is the larger of the two offerings. The global variant has a particle CADR of 420 cubic metres per hour and a formaldehyde CADR of 150 cubic metres per hour. The company claims it can cover spaces measuring between 29 and 50 square metres. The air purifier also features PM2.5 and PM1 displays, UV sterilisation, and negative ion functions.

It comes with a screen which can display the particle concentration, temperature, and humidity, along with the status of its UV and negative ion features. The Mijia Air Purifier 6 measures 250 × 250 × 555mm and weighs approximately 5.2kg.

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Compact, as the name suggests, is a compact air purifier for smaller rooms. It is globally available as the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact and has an effective coverage area of 16–27 square metres. The air purifier offers a particle CADR of 230 cubic metres per hour and uses a 3-in-1 filtration system, which Xiaomi claims can trap 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The compact purifier also supports real-time air quality monitoring via a particulate matter sensor and can automatically adjust its purification speed. There is a built-in Sleep Mode, which can reduce the operating noise to 20dB.

Mijia's foray into India's smart home appliance segment is part of Xiaomi's broader ambitions to expand its portfolio beyond smartphones. While the brand has yet to disclose the availability of its air purifiers, Sudhin Mathur, COO, Xiaomi India, previously told Gadgets 360 that Xiaomi would adopt an omni-channel approach for Mijia products, combining its online presence, existing retail network, and Mi Homes stores with large-format retail partners such as Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital outlets.

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