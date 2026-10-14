Air quality is once again becoming a concern for households across North India, especially with Diwali around the corner. Delhi, in particular, has seen pollution levels rise sharply during the festive period in recent years. This makes clean indoor air increasingly hard to take for granted. An air purifier is no longer just a premium home accessory; it's part of healthy living. This growing demand has encouraged several brands to expand their air purifier portfolios. Xiaomi is the latest major technology company to strengthen its presence in this category by launching Mijia, its smart home appliance sub-brand in India.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is among the first products to arrive under this banner, priced at Rs. 19,999. It is designed for larger rooms and claims to cover areas of up to 940 square feet. But is the air purifier a sensible purchase for Indian homes? Here's our review.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Design: Simple but Functional

Weight: 5.2kg

Dimensions: 250 x 250 x 555mm

Rated power: 40W

Coverage area: Up to 940 square feet

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 follows a fairly simple design: a tall, squarish body with rounded corners in a white colourway. It isn't particularly striking. However, I don't think that is really a problem for an appliance that will likely sit in a corner of your living room or bedroom most of the day.

The air purifier measures 250mm across and stands 555mm tall. It weighs 5.2kg and is easy to move between rooms if needed. Despite its relatively large capacity, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 has a small footprint.

Perforations around the lower half of the body let air in, while purified air exits through the outlet at the top. The front of the air purifier features a circular colour screen that displays indoor air quality information, along with two touch-sensitive buttons for power and mode selection.

The controls are deliberately limited, and I didn't have to spend much time figuring out how to turn the purifier on or change its operating mode.

The filter on the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 sits behind a removable panel held on with magnets. It is easy to access, which is a boon since you will need to pull it out for maintenance from time to time.

Overall, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is a practical design. However, remember that the purifier draws air in from around its lower body, so it needs enough room around it. Xiaomi recommends leaving at least 20cm of space on all sides so that air can circulate properly.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 App and Features: Plenty to Work With

App compatibility: Xiaomi Home

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

Voice assistants: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is more than a fan and filter in a fancy white enclosure. Instead, Xiaomi has equipped it with a five-stage filtration system: a primary filter, a high-efficiency filter, activated carbon, UV-C sterilisation, and negative ion technology. Each component here plays a different role. For example, the primary filter captures pet hair, dust, and other large particles, while the high-efficiency filters catch finer pollutants.

On paper, the high-efficiency filter removes 99.98 percent of particles measuring 0.3 microns. Meanwhile, the activated carbon layer helps remove cooking smells, formaldehyde, and other volatile organic compounds. The UV-C light and negative ion function provide additional treatment.

The purifier also carries ITS Allergen Free and SGS Allergen Removal certifications. These are useful additions for households concerned about airborne allergens.

Among the more notable features is the five-sensor monitoring system, which tracks PM1, PM2.5, and dust levels, along with temperature and humidity. The front display gives a quick overview, while the Xiaomi Home app offers a more detailed view of the readings.

Talking about the app, the overall setup is pretty easy. Pair the air purifier, and the Xiaomi Home app will automatically connect it to your network. After that, you can set its location, check air quality statistics, toggle each function individually, switch between modes, set operating schedules, and monitor remaining filter life. It also shows historical air quality data so that you can look back at pollution levels over different periods.

While most of the adjustments are handled through the smartphone, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 supports Alexa and Google Assistant for basic voice commands. These worked fine, but I still went back to the app for granular control.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Performance: Performs Well

Filtration: Five-stage PentaClean system

Sensors: PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity

Particle CADR: 443 cubic metres per hour

For purification, Xiaomi claims the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 can clean the air in a 108-square-foot room in about three and a half minutes under its test conditions. Its particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) is rated at 443 cubic metres per hour, with a claimed coverage area of up to 940 square feet at two air changes per hour. Based on these figures, the air purifier seems to be built for a living room or a larger combined area. But is it really the case?

I tested the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 in an average-sized living room, where it managed to bring down pollution levels fairly quickly. To put it through its paces, I lit an incense stick and watched the PM2.5 count climb to above 100. After about 20 minutes, the purifier brought it down to the mid-thirties.

In everyday use, it should purify the air in an average-sized room in about 15 minutes or less. The process speeds up when the purifier runs at higher speeds, but there is a trade-off. The fan will get louder, to the point that I found the noise more distracting than I would like. Keep this in mind if you want the air cleaned quickly without having to put up with constant fan noise. For overnight use, Sleep Mode is the better option.

Moving on, the air purifier requires little day-to-day maintenance. Even then, you can most likely manage it at home. You can clean the outer surface with a soft, damp cloth, while a dry cloth is recommended for the air duct and fan blades once you remove the top cover. Similarly, the filter needs only minimal attention. Xiaomi says you should brush it every 30 days of use, making one month the ideal maintenance period.

Each filter lasts 6 to 12 months, depending on the air quality where you live. I have been using the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 for a little over a month, and it's dropped to 96 per cent so far. A replacement filter is fairly affordable, too, priced at Rs. 1,499. You can buy it through the official Xiaomi website, open the flap at the back, and swap it out for the old one.

However, it's harder to say whether replacement filters will remain readily available a few years down the line. We have seen complaints from users of discontinued Xiaomi smart water purifiers about how hard it is to find replacement filters. But I think that the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is in a slightly different position. Xiaomi has launched Mijia as a dedicated brand to build its smart home appliance business in India. Thus, ensuring consumables such as filters are available should be a priority as it establishes the brand.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Verdict

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 gets several things right, especially as the brand's first product in India. Its five-stage filtration system, detailed air quality monitoring, easy-to-use app, and effective purification make it a practical choice for Indian homes. The compact design and affordable replacement filters further boost its appeal. However, the fan can get distracting at higher speeds, and the long-term availability of replacement filters remains a concern.

At Rs. 19,999, it's a solid option if you want an air purifier for a larger room without spending much more. With the festive and pollution season approaching, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 makes a convincing case for cleaner indoor air, provided Xiaomi can keep it that way for years to come.

Pros:

Brings down indoor pollution levels fairly quickly

Five-stage filtration system with multiple air-quality sensors

Affordable replacement filters

Cons:

Fan noise becomes distracting at higher speeds

Overall Rating: 9/10