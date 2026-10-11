Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has entered its fourth day. The sale event commenced on October 8 and is still in full swing. There are still plenty of deals that you can get your hands on. The e-commerce giant has listed various electronics of different sizes, price ranges, and categories, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys, at relatively low prices. Similarly, you can grab a deal on an air purifier for your home or office space during the sale event from reputable brands like Mijia by Xiaomi, Philips, and Acerpure.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Air Purifiers for Home and Offices

The problem of pollution in cities has increased significantly in Indian cities, regardless of their size. Hence, it becomes important that we at least try to protect our lungs in our homes and office spaces. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering air purifiers of different sizes and price ranges at discounted prices from brands like Xiaomi's new sub-brand Mijia, Xiaomi, Philips, Acerpure, and Coway. You can also get an instant discount of 10 percent with an SBI credit or debit card and an SBI credit card EMI transaction. The company is also offering a 5 percent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Xiaomi's recently launched Mijia Air Purifier 6 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 24,999, marking a discount of Rs. 7,000. Similarly, you can get your hands on the Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite at a relatively low price of Rs. 10,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 14,999, saving about Rs. 4,000.

We prepared a list of the best deals on air purifiers that you can get for your home or office till the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is live in India. The prices mentioned in the table do not include credit and debit card and EMI transaction discounts and cashback. Hence, you might want to avail one of the additional offers at checkout to maximise your savings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Air Purifiers

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