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How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp does not offer native support for scheduled messages.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2026 10:00 IST
How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Here's how you can schedule WhatsApp messages on Android and iPhone

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Highlights
  • iPhone users can schedule WhatsApp messages via the Shortcuts app
  • Android users will have to download a third-party app
  • WhatsApp Business users can schedule Away Messages
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WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms that allows users to socialise, text, post images and videos in Status, and call others. While the Meta-owned app offers various features, it does not provide native support for scheduled messages in India. However, you can still automate the process via different native and third-party apps, depending on your device. For reference, iPhone users can use Apple's built-in Shortcuts app to schedule automated messages for specific contacts and times of the day. On the other hand, Android users can use third-party services to schedule WhatsApp messages.

We have prepared a step-by-step guide for you to help you schedule WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS in India.

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What Are Scheduled WhatsApp Messages?

The Kunal Shah-led instant messaging service does not allow users to directly schedule WhatsApp messages from the app. However, it is a useful functionality that can be enabled by other methods. It eliminates the need for users to have their smartphone in their hand to send a message on WhatsApp.

For example, if you want to wish your friend or colleague a happy birthday but you can not stay up till midnight, you can simply schedule a WhatsApp message using one of the methods mentioned below. Similarly, early morning texts can be scheduled the night before.

You can also avoid messaging your colleagues at odd times by simply scheduling a WhatsApp message for your working hours. The functionality is also beneficial as it can reduce the chances of you forgetting to send an important message.

How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on iPhone

  1. Open the Shortcuts app or download it from Apple's App Store.
  2. Now, tap on the plus button in the top-right corner of the screen to create a shortcut.
  3. Then, tap on the Edit button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  4. Under the search bar, tap on *Automation.
  5. Now, tap on Time of Day and select a time for which you wish to schedule a message.
  6. By tapping on the arrow next to the Time option, turn on automation and select frequency.
  7. Then, click on the search bar, type “Text”, and click on the Text button.
  8. Here, type the message you wish to schedule.
  9. Now, open the search bar again and type “WhatsApp” > tap on the Send Message via WhatsApp button.
  10. Here, you must add a recipient by tapping on the field or the plus button.
  11. Your shortcut has now been set. You can tap the play button to test it out.

How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on Android

  1. Open the Google Play Store and download the SKEDit app.
  2. Now, open the third-party app and sign in.
  3. Select WhatsApp from the menu and follow the on-screen instructions.
  4. Then, click on the Enable Accessibility button and enable the Use Service option.
  5. Now, you can add a recipient from your contact list and type the message you wish to schedule.
  6. Here, you must select the time and frequency for the scheduled message.

FAQs

1. Do I need to download a third-party app to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android?

Yes, if you are an Android user, you will have to download a third-party app from the Google Play Store to schedule WhatsApp messages.

2. Can I send scheduled WhatsApp messages from my iPhone without downloading a third-party app?

Yes, you can send scheduled WhatsApp messages via the Shortcuts app.

3. Is it safe to send scheduled WhatsApp messages?

Yes, your scheduled WhatsApp messages are protected by end-to-end encryption.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, How to, How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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