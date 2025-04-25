Dreame Technology, a smart home appliance brand, has appointed Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador. This collaboration will help the company to expand its presence in India. Dreame offers a range of products in the country, including intelligent robotic vacuums for hands-free home maintenance, high-performance cordless stick vacuums for seamless cleaning, versatile wet and dry vacuums, and grooming products such as the Airstyle and high-speed hair dryers.

Gadgets360 spoke with Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame Technology India, about the company's plans for the Indian market. Speaking about the partnership, Manu Sharma said, “We are extremely happy to welcome Kriti Sanon to the Dreame family. Her strong interest in technology and progressive outlook resonate with our mission to revolutionize Indian homes with intelligent, cutting-edge solutions.” Some responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Smart cleaning is still a new concept for many Indian households. How is Dreame educating the market and building trust among first-time users?

Smart cleaning may be a relatively new concept in India, but there are immense possibilities in this field. There are many nuclear families in India. Additionally, a large number of people are working in various sectors. Many couples find it difficult to manage household cleanliness along with their jobs. In such a situation, we aim to make their lives easier through our automated vacuum cleaners and other AI-powered products, allowing them to focus more on their careers and families.

We are witnessing a significant surge in demand for these products in India. While awareness about these products is currently limited, we believe the future holds great potential, and this will soon become a booming industry.

We are actively working to educate people about smart cleaning solutions. Appointing Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador for Dreame Technology is part of this strategy. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a strong youth following in India, and we are targeting that demographic.

Our goal is to cater to every segment of society, which is why our robotic vacuum range starts from Rs. 15,000 and goes up to Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, we are expanding into offline markets soon, where customers will be able to experience our products firsthand. We are planning to expand in India in a phased manner to provide people with the best automated AI technology products we are developing.

Dreame's product range in India

How do you see the smart home/robotic vacuum cleaner market evolving in India over the next five years, and what role will Dreame play in this growth?

Last year, the smart home vacuum cleaning market in India was around 1.5 lakh units. This year, it is expected to double to approximately 3 lakh units. Our market share has grown significantly—from 5 percent last year to over 25 percent now—positioning us to clearly become the market leader in India by year-end. Currently, the penetration of smart vacuum cleaners in India remains low, which makes it challenging to project the market over the next five years. However, we are optimistic that the market size will continue to double annually over the next five to six years, and we are aligning our strategy accordingly.

What are the company's plans for this financial year? Can the company open its exclusive offline experience store in India?

We plan to launch eight new products in India this year. We have already launched the first batch of products in this lineup. Before the festival season, you will get to see many of our new products in the Indian market. Our company has many exclusive offline experience stores in multiple locations across the world. In such a situation, if we see good growth in India, then we will soon open our exclusive offline experience store here.

India is a price-sensitive yet aspirational market for many companies. How does Dreame plan to balance affordability with premium innovation here?

Yes, you are right. That's why we are full range of player. we have as a mention products from Rs. 15,000 to almost Rs. 1 lakh. We have products for all different income group people. We are definitely seeing growing demand in this segment in India. As volumes increase, it will naturally impact pricing, allowing us to offer our products at more affordable prices. For example, many of our premium products that were priced around Rs. 1 lakh a few years ago are now available for approximately Rs. 50,000. Since we manufacture our products in-house, we have full control over the supply chain. As demand continues to grow, we are committed to passing those benefits on to our customers.

Is Dreame planning to launch India-specific models or variants in coming months — because on environment wise we are different from other country?

Currently, most of the products we have launched in the Indian market are global products. But we already started tuning our products according to the Indian environment. For example, deep cleaning, high suction power and mopping are very important aspects for India. One such product of ours is L10 Prime, which comes with full stack mopping with entry level price. In the coming time, we will definitely launch our products according to Indian conditions. Apart from this, if the demand increases in India, we will also consider setting up our manufacturing units here under Make in India initiative.

How are you handling after-sales service and customer support, which are critical for tech products in India?

Our products are still new to the Indian market. In such a situation, our engineers are going to people's homes and giving them demo of the products. We are continuously expanding our reach. Earlier, we initially delivered to 165 cities, that number has now grown to 200. We offer pick-up and drop-off services for our customers, and if any issues arise with the product, our engineers visit the customer's home to resolve them. We've also partnered with third-party service providers to enhance our after-sales support. People can also connect through toll free numbers.