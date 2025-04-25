Technology News
Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Oppo K13 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 14:27 IST
Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13 5G is released in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 5G has a dual rear camera unit
  • It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC
  • Oppo K13 5G runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 skin on top
Oppo K13 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today. The new Oppo K series smartphone was launched in the country last week with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The Oppo K13 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The new phone will be available to purchase via the company's India Website and Flipkart in two colour options. The Oppo K13 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Oppo K13 5G Price in India, Launch Offers

Price of Oppo K13 5G in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. The 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs. 19,999. It is released in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options. As mentioned, it is available to purchase via the Oppo India e-Store and Flipkart. 

Sale offers on the Oppo K13 5G include an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers buying the handset using Axis, BOB, Federal, HDFC, IDFC, ICICI and SBI bank cards. This bank-based offer will bring the effective starting price to Rs. 16,999. 

Buyers also can avail of a Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on select models. Meanwhile, Flipkart and Oppo have listed no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,000 per month.

Oppo K13 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo K13 5G runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 skin on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with an Adreno A810 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, Oppo K13 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50D40 sensor and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B secondary camera. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 sensor. The handset offers multiple AI-based features like AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur. It has a 6,000 sq mm graphite sheet and a 5,700 sq mm large vapour cooling chamber.

The new phone has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Oppo K13 5G has a five-year fluency certification from the TL Certification Centre. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo K13 5G sports a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The SuperVOOC fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 62 percent in 30 minutes and up to 100 percent in 56 minutes.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo K13 5G

Oppo K13 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo K13 5G, Oppo, Oppo K13 5G Price in India, Oppo K13 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
