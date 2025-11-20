Technology News
Realme GT 8 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Ricoh GR Imaging Alongside Dream Edition Variant: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 8 Pro will be offered via Flipkart in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 12:31 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Ricoh GR Imaging Alongside Dream Edition Variant: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro features Ricoh-tuned cameras

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro features the latest Snapdragon chipset
  • Realme GT 8 Pro sports a metal frame
  • The phone weighs about 214g
Realme GT 8 Pro was launched in India by the Chinese tech firm on Thursday, alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition. The flagship Realme phone in India features Ricoh-tuned cameras and runs on a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, making it the second phone in India to feature the chipset, after the OnePlus 15. It will be offered in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website in two colourways. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition comes with a textured Aston Martin logo on the rear panel.

Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Price in India, Availability

Realme GT 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Realme GT 8 Pro variant is priced at Rs. 78,999, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India for the sole variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. The Realme GT 8 Pro will be offered in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

The Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition will go on sale on November 25 in India, and will be available till November 29. The company is offering a free deco set, up to Rs. 5,000 bank discount, and up to a six month EMI option to initial customers. Meanwhile, there is no discount for the Dream Edition. However, buyers can opt for a 12-month EMI plan.

Realme GT 8 Pro Features, Specifications

The Realme GT 8 Pro is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. It sports a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 360Hz of maximum touch sampling rate, HDR support, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and peak brightness of 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Its screen also features 508 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

realme gt 8 weibo

Powering the new Realme GT 8 Pro is Qualcomm's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.60GHz. The phone is also equipped with an Adreno 840 GPU. For thermal management, it gets a vapour chamber cooling system with a 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro carries a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony IMX906 main camera with 22mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom capabilities.

On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. The phone also features panorama, Slow-Motion, dual-view video, and time-lapse models, along with Google Lens integration. The rear cameras can record up to 4K resolution videos at up to 60fps. It also gets a swappable rear camera module, allowing users to switch between three camera island designs.

It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The Realme GT 8 Pro ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection. The Realme GT 8 Pro measures about 161.80x76.87x8.20mm in dimensions, and weighs up to 214g.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a hall Sensor. The Realme GT 8 Pro supports 5G, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C port, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro price in India, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition price in India, Realme GT 8 Pro India launch, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition India Launch, Realme GT 8 Pro specifications, Realme

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro price in India, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition price in India, Realme GT 8 Pro India launch, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition India Launch, Realme GT 8 Pro specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
