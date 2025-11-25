Technology News
English Edition
Realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Features

Realme GT 8 Pro was launched in India on November 20, alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 15:12 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro (pictured) features Ricoh-tuned cameras and a swappable rear camera module

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip powers both versions of the smartphone
  • The Realme GT 8 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging
Realme introduced the GT 8 Pro in India on November 20, launching it alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition. The flagship model arrives with Ricoh-backed camera tuning and is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Dream Edition variant distinguishes itself with a textured rear panel featuring an Aston Martin logo. All versions of the handset, with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, are now available for purchase in the country. 

Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Now on Sale in India

Pricing for the Realme GT 8 Pro in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configurations is priced at Rs. 78,999. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 79,999 and comes in a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

On the Realme India website and Flipkart, customers can claim Rs. 5,000 in bank discounts on the Realme GT 8 Pro, along with six months of no-cost EMI and a complimentary Deco Set, the company confirmed in a press release. This brings the effective cost of the 12GB + 256GB model down to Rs. 67,999, and the 16GB + 512GB variant to Rs. 73,999.

Customers can purchase the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition at Rs. 79,999, with up to 12 months of interest-free EMI available. These online offers apply to ICICI, HDFC and SBI cardholders.

At offline retail outlets, the Realme GT 8 Pro (Review) is available with Rs. 5,000 in bank benefits, up to six months of zero-interest EMI and a Deco Set included as a bonus, reducing the effective sale price to Rs. 67,999. The 16GB + 512GB option falls to Rs. 73,999 after applicable offers.

The Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition stays at Rs. 79,999 and supports up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. Offline EMI promotions are available through HDFC, Axis, Kotak, OneCard, DBS, Bank of Baroda, AU J&K and Scapia cards, while SBI and ICICI offer full-swipe payment benefits.

Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Design

Notably, the Realme GT 8 Pro introduces a Switchable Camera Bump, enabling users to alternate between various camera island designs, including circular, square and themed layouts, offering a more personalised aesthetic. The handset is available in Diary White and Urban Blue colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, developed in collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team, showcases a motorsport-inspired design. It features the signature Aston Martin Racing Green finish, Lime Essence accents, a centred silver Aston Martin emblem and an exclusive Formula 1 (F1) themed user interface.

Realme GT 8 Pro Features, Specifications

The Realme GT 8 Pro runs on Android 16–based Realme UI 7.0 and features a 6.79-inch QHD+ BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, supported by an Adreno 840 GPU and a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system. The phone includes a 7,000mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging and carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 dust and water protection ratings.

For photography, the GT 8 Pro offers a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom. It also features a 32-megapixel front camera and supports 4K video at 60fps. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and multiple satellite systems. The handset weighs up to 214g and measures 161.80×76.87×8.20mm.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Huawei MatePad Edge Launched With 12,900mAh Battery, 14.2-Inch OLED Display Alongside Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

