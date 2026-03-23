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Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod Mini Stock Reportedly Drops at Apple Stores Globally Ahead of Anticipated Upgrades

The AI-powered Siri upgrade is expected to expand to Apple’s smart home devices, including HomePod, enabling more natural, context-aware interactions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 16:12 IST
Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod Mini Stock Reportedly Drops at Apple Stores Globally Ahead of Anticipated Upgrades

Photo Credit: Apple

HomePod mini is said to be the hardest to find in stores currently

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Highlights
  • Gurman says Apple has new HomePod and Apple TV ready
  • New Siri may arrive in 2026 with smarter interactions
  • Apple TV and HomePod updates could focus on AI support
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Apple Stores are running low on stock of the Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini across several regions, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The dip in retail availability has drawn attention as such patterns have previously been seen ahead of product refreshes. While there is no official confirmation of new hardware, the timing has fuelled speculation about possible updates to Apple's home and entertainment devices, especially as some of these products are due for an upgrade.

Low Apple TV, HomePod Stock Sparks Talk of Upcoming Hardware Updates

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has had newer versions of the Apple TV and HomePod Mini ready since last year. The company has reportedly held back their release as it waits for a more advanced version of Siri and related Apple Intelligence features, which are still not ready.

An earlier report based on a leaked iOS 26 build suggested Apple could launch its upgraded Siri, with improved context-aware responses, in Spring 2026. The rollout may align with the iOS 26.4 update, which is expected between March and May. The AI-powered Siri is expected to expand to Apple's smart home devices, including HomePod, enabling more natural, context-aware interactions.

The journalist also says that if Apple does go ahead and launch the hardware soon, it could mean the Cupertino-based tech giant no longer wants to wait for those software upgrades. These AI features are expected to matter more for a separate home hub device, while they are less critical for the HomePod and Apple TV.

Stock levels are said to vary across products, with the HomePod mini the hardest to find in stores and also facing shipping delays online. The larger HomePod is seeing lower in-store availability but remains available online. The Apple TV appears to have relatively better stock for now.

Other previous reports suggest the next Apple TV could get a newer chip to support Apple Intelligence, along with updated connectivity features. The HomePod mini is also expected to receive a chip upgrade and small changes. For now, it remains unclear whether the low inventory directly points to an imminent launch.

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Much more capable than the size suggests
  • Flawless connectivity with Apple devices
  • Works well as a speaker for your TV
  • Flexible, powerful sound
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Limited IoT capabilities for now
Read detailed Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) review
Model HomePod (2nd Gen)
Color White, Midnight
Network connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5
Apple HomePod mini

Apple HomePod mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great 
  • Clean, detailed sound 
  • Excellent soundstage 
  • Works very well within the Apple ecosystem
  • Bad
  • Some connectivity issues with stereo pairing 
  • Limited smart capabilities
Read detailed Apple HomePod mini review
Model HomePod mini
Touchpad Yes
Comments

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Further reading: Apple TV, Apple Homepod, Apple Homepod Mini, Apple, Apple Intelligence, Siri, AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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