Apple is said to have pushed back the launch of its long-rumoured smart home display, as the development of planned artificial intelligence (AI) features continues to lag behind. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant has postponed the purported device because the upgraded version of Siri that powers many of its AI capabilities is not yet ready. The delay highlights Apple's broader challenges in finalising its next generation of AI-powered features that are expected to power several upcoming devices.

Apple's Smart Home Display Delayed

The smart home device was originally expected to launch in spring 2025, but Apple reportedly pushed the timeline back to allow additional time to complete its upgraded Siri digital assistant. The company later aimed to release the device this month once the new Siri experience was ready.

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that further delays in developing the AI features have forced Apple to postpone the product again. The company is now said to be targeting a launch around September, when it expects the updated Siri features to be completed.

It has been described as being similar to a square iPad attached to a half-dome speaker base, with the option to wall-mount it. The device is said to have a 7-inch display, a single USB Type-C port for charging, and an aluminium body.

Per Gurman, the smart home display's user interface will feature circular app icons, resembling the home screen layout of the Apple Watch. It is also claimed to be equipped with facial recognition technology, allowing it to recognise the user and display personalised information such as calendar events, reminders, notes, music preferences, and news updates.

The delay is primarily linked to Apple's ongoing efforts to improve its Siri assistant, which will be used to deliver some of its AI-based features. Apple had earlier planned to deliver these features in iOS 26.4, but it seems to have been delayed. Its focus has now reportedly shifted to releasing the new Siri features for iOS 26.5 or iOS 27. The new assistant is expected to access and process users' personal data in a better way to provide contextual and personalised data.

The tech giant is also said to be working to improve Siri's user interface and AI to make it function like a modern chatbot. The company reportedly plans to deliver all these new Siri features when it launches its iPhone 18 Pro later this year.

The purported device is expected to be the first in a series of smart home devices Apple is developing. According to Gurman, Apple is developing a larger version with a robotic arm and a 9-inch display, which is expected to be released next year alongside other smart home devices.

More AI-powered devices, such as smart glasses, camera-enabled AirPods, and a wearable pendant device, are also reported to be in development, featuring the new Siri platform.