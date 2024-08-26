Technology News
Apple’s AI-Powered Tabletop Robotic Device May Function as Video Conferencing and Remote Home Security Tool

Apple's purported robotic device may have a display that could swivel when the user wants to take video conferencing calls in non-ideal locations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's current home device lineup includes HomePod (pictured above) and HomePod mini

Highlights
  • Apple could launch its tabletop robotic device in 2026 or 2027
  • It is reported to function as a home security and video conferencing tool
  • The purported device may come with Siri and Apple Intelligence features
Apple has been reported to be developing a tabletop device that will have a robotic actuator and use artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in tasks. This initiative was said to be launched following the shuttering of the Apple Car project – the Cupertino-based tech giant's autonomous vehicle that was slated to be introduced as a potential competitor to Tesla. A report now suggests that the purported Apple robotic device would serve multiple purposes, including aiding in video conferencing and acting as a watchdog when the user is away from home.

Apple AI-Powered Tabletop Robotic Device Uses

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's purported tabletop device will likely launch in 2026 or 2027. It will reportedly be equipped with a robotic actuator that would control the in-built iPad-like screen at the top, allowing its 360-degree rotation and tilt movement. The device is said to have been codenamed J595.

As per Gurman, the purported robotic device would fulfill three purposes:

  1. Function as a portable computer in non-ideal locations
  2. Help in capturing images or taking videoconference calls by functioning as a tripod with an iPad
  3. Serve as a remote home security surveillance tool when the user is not at home

While the device isn't even official, the report speculates that the device's display could swivel when the user wants to take video conferencing calls in non-ideal locations, such as the kitchen. It could also gain spatial awareness courtesy of special hardware and software, in addition to integrated AI capabilities.

The idea for the tabletop robotic device is reported to have been approved by the company in 2022 but its development has only gained pace in recent months, following the cancellation of the Apple Car project. Its development is said to be solely being spearheaded by Kevin Lynch, who led the company's former project.

Previous reports have suggested that the purported device could also become Apple's first home gadget to get features powered by Apple Intelligence – its AI suite. Gurman also suggested that it may also respond to commands such as “look at me”, by repositioning the screen to face the speaker, leveraging the company's voice assistant Siri.

However, it could be an expensive affair. According to Gurman, the iPhone maker is said to be working to bring its price down to $1000 (roughly Rs. 84,000).

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
