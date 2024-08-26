Technology News
Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch M4-Powered Mac Devices Later This Year

Apple is said to increase the base RAM to 16GB with the upcoming M4 Mac devices.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The M3 MacBook Air was launched in March 2024

Highlights
  • M4 Mac devices are said to be launched a month after iPhone 16 series
  • As many as four new M4-powered Mac devices could be launched
  • Three of the Mac devices will reportedly feature a 10-core CPU
Apple is reportedly planning to expand its M4 chipset, which was introduced in May, to Mac devices later this year. As per a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant might launch four different Mac devices powered by its latest processor. Earlier this year, the company added the M4 SoC to the iPad Pro (2024) model, debuting an M-series chip on non-Mac hardware for the first time. The upcoming M4-powered Mac devices are also said to get a base RAM of 16GB.

Apple to Launch M4-Powered Mac Devices

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple might introduce new Mac devices with the upgraded M4 SoC a month after the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Most rumours have claimed that the iPhone 16 series could be announced in September, which means that the Mac devices could be launched in October. However, there is no confirmation of the launch timeline from Apple.

Apple is testing four new Mac models for the rumoured October launch, Gurman claimed citing developer test logs seen by the publication. These devices were sotted with the labels 16.1, 16.2, 16.3, and 16.10. It is said that a smaller Mac mini, new MacBook Pro models, and upgraded iMac models could be introduced with the M4 chipset.

While not a lot is known about these devices at the time, the report claims another big upgrade for the Macs. Apple might increase the base variant's RAM to 16GB from existing 8GB. Further, it is said that the Mac devices might be available in 16GB and 32GB RAM options. This claim is also interesting given the top variant of the MacBook with M3 chipset had 24GB RAM.

Apart from this, three of the four rumoured models will reportedly be equipped with a 10-core CPU as well as 10-core GPU, or graphics engine. The remaining model is said to get a chipset with 8-core CPU and GPU configuration. Notably, the iPad Pro (2024) also features a 10-core CPU and GPU setup.

However, the abovementioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt given that none of it has come from Apple directly. The iPhone maker launched its current line of M3-powered MacBook Pro models last year. The company introduced 13 and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models earlier this year in March.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Irregular Heart Rhythm Monitoring Feature in India via Software Update: Report

