Apple Reportedly Planning to Introduce Apple Intelligence to Its Home Devices With a New Table-Top Robot

As per the report, Apple could soon introduce a table-top device that will use robotics to move a display.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2024 13:08 IST
Apple Reportedly Planning to Introduce Apple Intelligence to Its Home Devices With a New Table-Top Robot

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Cañibano

As per the report, Apple Intelligence's Siri features will roll out in beta in January 2025

Highlights
  • Apple Intelligence has been announced for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac
  • It is also reported to be integrated into the Apple Vision Pro
  • Apple Intelligence will introduce an AI-powered Siri
Apple Intelligence was announced for several devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. An earlier report also highlighted that the artificial intelligence (AI) suite of features may also be added to the Apple Vision Pro, the company's mixed-reality headset. But the company's home devices such as the HomePod and Apple TV are not expected to get any AI capabilities in the near future. However, a new report claims that the company is working on a new robotic table-top device, which could be the first home device to flaunt Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Reportedly Working on a Table-Top Robotic Device

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in his Power On newsletter that Apple has no plans to introduce AI features to its HomePod or Apple TV lineup. Instead, the first home device by the company to get Apple Intelligence will be a device which is reportedly still under development. Gurman claims the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a table-top home device that will use robotic mechanisms as well.

Gurman first mentioned the device in an April report, where he said it would be “an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around.” The idea behind the device is said to add a display that mimics the head movements of the user during a FaceTime call.

The device can also reportedly lock on to a single person standing in a group during a video call. The AI features that might be integrated into this device is currently unknown. There is also no word on when the device might be introduced. Further, the report highlighted that some Apple executives were concerned about whether consumers would pay for a device like this.

Last week, a report highlighted Apple's plans to introduce a new HomePod with a touchscreen display attached to it. While there is no way to confirm, it is possible that the table-top robotic device was a reference to this.

Separately, Gurman has also claimed that the AI-powered Siri will not be rolled out in beta till January 2025. A public release is said to take till the iOS 18.4 update, which is expected to arrive in springtime next year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Intelligence, Apple, Home Devices, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Apple Reportedly Planning to Introduce Apple Intelligence to Its Home Devices With a New Table-Top Robot
