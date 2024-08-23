Technology News
English Edition

Future Apple Vision Pro Models May Come With Lenses That Can Be Tuned for Vision Correction

If this Apple Vision Pro model is developed, it could potentially make the Zeiss inserts redundant.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 16:46 IST
Future Apple Vision Pro Models May Come With Lenses That Can Be Tuned for Vision Correction

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro (pictured above) price starts at $3,499 in the US

Highlights
  • Newly filed patent describes an Apple Vision Pro with tunable lenses
  • The fluid-filled lenses may be tweaked to counteract vision impairments
  • Apple is said to have slashed the headset's production due to low demand
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro debuted at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 as the company's first-ever mixed reality (MR) headset. However, its sales haven't been what the Cupertino-based tech giant may have been expecting. High price, lack of native applications, and outright little interest have been speculated as the reasons behind the low adoption of the device. However, that seems to have had little effect on Apple's ambitions, as evident by a newly filed patent by the company for a future version of the Vision Pro with lenses that may be tunable for vision correction.

Apple Vision Pro Tunable Lenses Patent

An Apple patent submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and published on August 22 describes a head-mounted device with fluid-filled adjustable lenses. Both lenses would be aligned corresponding to the user's respective eyes. When a user – suffering from presbyopia (farsightedness) – is wearing the device, the optical power of adjustable lenses may be tweaked to counteract it.

The patent also suggests that the fluid-filled lenses may account for various situations. For instance, they may adjust to provide a 0 power diopter when the user is looking far away but may adjust to provide the optimal amount of power when the viewfinder is pointed towards a nearby object, to make up for their farsightedness.

The said device may be paired to another electronic device that would send it sensor data and instructions for changing the focal point based on the obtained information. It would do so upon receiving a trigger, such as a notification, gesture or button press, from the user. Its suite of sensors could include 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), radio frequency sensors, infrared or visible light cameras, gaze tracking sensors, force and contact sensors, in addition to gyroscope, ambient light sensors and more.

If this Apple Vision Pro model is developed, it could potentially make the Zeiss inserts redundant, which the company currently bundles with its MR headset for people with vision impairments.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro features, Apple Vision Pro specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Price in India Discounted for Limited Period, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
Sony Announces Layer-2 Blockchain ‘Soneium’ in Collaboration with Startale Labs

Related Stories

Future Apple Vision Pro Models May Come With Lenses That Can Be Tuned for Vision Correction
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro May Launch Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, and More
  4. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked
  5. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Same Same but Different?
  7. Dell XPS 13 (9345) Review: eXtreme Performance System?
  8. Redmi Watch 5 Active Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual-Fold, Rollable Smartphones
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Get Micro-Curved Display
  3. Future Apple Vision Pro Models May Come With Lenses That Can Be Tuned for Vision Correction
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Said to Launch Soon; Key Features Including Camera Details Surface Online
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s Pragyan Rover Finds Evidence of an Ancient Magma Ocean Near Moon’s South Pole
  6. Sony Announces Layer-2 Blockchain ‘Soneium’ in Collaboration with Startale Labs
  7. MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc-Air Batteries for Cell-Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology
  8. Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Price in India Discounted for Limited Period, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
  10. ISRO Chief Says NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams’ Situation a Lesson for Gaganyaan Mission: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »