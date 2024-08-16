Technology News
Apple Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Tabletop Robotic Device With an iPad for Smart Home Automation

Apple's purported gadget is reported to function as a command centre for all the controlling home devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 11:37 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's current home device lineup includes HomePod (pictured above) and HomePod mini

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to be targeting a 2027 release for its tabletop device
  • It may come with Siri and Apple Intelligence features
  • Kevin Lynch, Apple's VP of Technology is said to be leading the project
Apple may be developing a tabletop device that uses robotics to control various smart home devices, according to a report. The purported device is said to have a robotic arm that can move an iPad placed at the top which acts as a screen. This development builds upon a previous claim that the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce Apple Intelligence – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features – to its smart home devices but none of the existing ones would get it. Instead, an under-development device would have the Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Tabletop Robotic Device

According to a report (behind a paywall) Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's purported smart home gadget would essentially be an iPad with AI features that will be attached to a robotic arm. It is speculated to have actuators that can tilt the display and even rotate it 360 degrees. The device is said to have been codenamed J595. The idea for the device is reported to have been approved by the company in 2022 but its development has only gained pace in recent months.

According to Gurman, it would serve three purposes, the first of which is a smart home command centre that would control all the connected home devices. Additionally, it may also act as a videoconferencing device and the 360-degree rotatable robotic arm could aid it in mimicking the head movement of the user during a FaceTime call. The purported device is also said to have a use as a remote-controlled home security tool.

Previous reports suggested that the upcoming device could become Apple's first home device to get Apple Intelligence features. Gurman says it could be controlled using Siri – the company's AI-powered voice assistant. Leveraging the robotic arm, it is speculated to respond to commands such as “look at me” by repositioning the screen to face the speaker.

Gurman first mentioned the device in an April report, where he said it would be “an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around.” At the time, its development was reported to be led by John Giannandrea, Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, in collaboration with its engineering division. Two other Apple executives – Matt Costello and Brian Lynch – were also said to be involved with the project.

However, the latest report suggests that Kevin Lynch, who led the now-cancelled Apple Car project, is solely responsible for the development of the tabletop device. The iPhone maker is expecting to launch the product in 2026 or 2027 and is said to be working to bring its price down to $1000 (roughly Rs. 84,000).

Comments

Further reading: Apple Intelligence, Apple, Home Devices, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Ipad, Apple ipad, Apple Home Speaker
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Show Two Colour Options, Relocated LED Flash

