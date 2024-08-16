Technology News
iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Show Two Colour Options, Relocated LED Flash

iPhone 16 is expected to feature vertically aligned dual rear camera unit

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit/ @kaxeno5

iPhone 16 could feature a redesigned camera module similar to the iPhone X

iPhone 16 series is expected to go official in less than a month. While the rumoured launch is still weeks away, a new leak gives us an early glimpse at what's to come from the standard model this year. The fresh hands-on images obtained by a Reddit user seem to be the iPhone 16's dummy units. They showcase the phone's back side, revealing two colour options and the rear camera unit, which appears to have been redesigned.

Reddit user Kaxeno (u/kaxeno5) posted alleged hands-on renders of iPhone 16. The images, which appear to be dummy units of the phone, suggest black and white colour options for the phone. They show the rear side of the phone with a vertically aligned dual rear camera unit.

The pill-shaped iPhone X-like camera module is expected to support spatial video recording. The current iPhone 15 sports a diagonal camera arrangement and the spatial video recording is available only on iPhone 15 Pro models. The flash appears to be excluded from the main camera island of iPhone 16. It is seen flush with the rear panel off to the right of the two cameras and the module. This redesign matches previous leaks.

iPhone 16 Specifications (Expected)

Beyond the white and black shaded, the iPhone 16 is expected to be launched in blue, green, and pink variants. Apple is said to choose more saturated shades for the device this year. As per past leaks, the phone will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and could carry an Action button, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are likely to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to run on an A18 Pro chip.

