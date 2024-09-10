Technology News
English Edition

Chromecast With Google TV July Update Is Rolling Out, Offers Security Patches

The Chromecast update arrives a month after the launch of the Google TV Streamer.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 September 2024 13:30 IST
Chromecast With Google TV July Update Is Rolling Out, Offers Security Patches

Photo Credit: Google

It is expected that a Chromecast update later this year will update Google TV to Android 14

Highlights
  • The new update upgrades the Android security patch level to July 2024
  • The Chromecast with Google TV update is of the size 143MB
  • The update does not update the OS version
Advertisement

Chromecast with Google TV is getting a new update that comes with July 2024 security patch. This is the sixth Chromecast update to arrive in the last nine months. It is not a major update, so the operating system (OS) still remains at Android 12. However, the update addresses several bugs in the previous version of the OS. The update has been rolled out, but it may take a few days before all users get it. Notably, the tech giant launched the Google TV Streamer last month, ditching the older form factor.

Chromecast with Google TV Update Rolling Out

In a support document, Google announced the firmware update for Chromecast. It updates the existing STTL.240508.005 version to STTE.240615.007. With this, the Android security patch has been updated to July 2024 from June 2024. Notably, the July update has a size of 143MB, which is considerably larger than the previous update's 71.94MB size.

However, since it is not a major update, Chromecast with Google TV is still kept at Android 12. A major update later this year is expected to bring this up to Android 14. Interestingly, this is the sixth Chromecast update to be released this year, matching last year's count.

To update the Chromecast with Google TV, users need to go to Settings, scroll to System and tap on *About. There, users can find the option for System update.

Last month, Google decided to ditch manufacturing the new Chromecast with Google TV dongles as it upgraded the device form factor and rebranded it to Google TV Streamer branding, which comes in a set-top-box-like form factor. The latest smart home entertainment device by the tech giant supports media streaming in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

It runs on Android TV OS and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The device can run apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more. Further, Google has also added several Gemini-powered artificial intelligence (AI) features for content recommendation and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Chromecast, Google TV, Android, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 16 Series' New Camera Control Button Lets You Access These Camera Functions
Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Flagships to Launch Next Month in China: Report

Related Stories

Chromecast With Google TV July Update Is Rolling Out, Offers Security Patches
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Prices Around the World Compared
  2. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  3. Know if Your iPhone Will Get the iOS 18 Update With AI Features
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  5. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  6. Apple AirPods 4 Launched With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
  7. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max With A18 Pro Chip Launched at These Prices
  8. Apple Event Highlights: iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 Launched
  9. These Apple Intelligence Features Will Arrive With iOS 18.1 Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Launch at Higher Price Than Galaxy S23 FE
  2. Chromecast With Google TV July Update Is Rolling Out, Offers Security Patches
  3. Ahmedabad’s Municipal Corporation Begins Scouting for Blockchain Developers: Here’s Why
  4. iPhone 16 Series' New Camera Control Button Lets You Access These Camera Functions
  5. Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Flagships to Launch Next Month in China: Report
  6. Workers Strike at Samsung India Plant Enters Day 2, Production to Be Hit
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Details Tipped Again; Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
  8. Realme P2 Pro Pops Up on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Ahead of September 13 India Launch
  9. Apple Introduces A18, A18 Pro Chipsets With the iPhone 16 Series
  10. iPhone 16 Series Price in India, Japan, US and Other Regions: Pre-Order and Sale Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »