Chromecast with Google TV is getting a new update that comes with July 2024 security patch. This is the sixth Chromecast update to arrive in the last nine months. It is not a major update, so the operating system (OS) still remains at Android 12. However, the update addresses several bugs in the previous version of the OS. The update has been rolled out, but it may take a few days before all users get it. Notably, the tech giant launched the Google TV Streamer last month, ditching the older form factor.

In a support document, Google announced the firmware update for Chromecast. It updates the existing STTL.240508.005 version to STTE.240615.007. With this, the Android security patch has been updated to July 2024 from June 2024. Notably, the July update has a size of 143MB, which is considerably larger than the previous update's 71.94MB size.

However, since it is not a major update, Chromecast with Google TV is still kept at Android 12. A major update later this year is expected to bring this up to Android 14. Interestingly, this is the sixth Chromecast update to be released this year, matching last year's count.

To update the Chromecast with Google TV, users need to go to Settings, scroll to System and tap on *About. There, users can find the option for System update.

Last month, Google decided to ditch manufacturing the new Chromecast with Google TV dongles as it upgraded the device form factor and rebranded it to Google TV Streamer branding, which comes in a set-top-box-like form factor. The latest smart home entertainment device by the tech giant supports media streaming in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

It runs on Android TV OS and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The device can run apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more. Further, Google has also added several Gemini-powered artificial intelligence (AI) features for content recommendation and more.