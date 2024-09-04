Technology News
English Edition
  Opera Browser for Android Adds AI Powered Image Understanding Feature to the Aria AI Assistant

Opera Browser for Android Adds AI-Powered Image Understanding Feature to the Aria AI Assistant

To use the feature, users will need to download the Developer stream of the Opera browser.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 17:11 IST
Opera Browser for Android Adds AI-Powered Image Understanding Feature to the Aria AI Assistant

Photo Credit: Opera

The Image Understanding feature can also be used to solve mathematical problems shown in an image

Highlights
  • The feature is part of Opera’s AI Feature Drops programme for developers
  • While chatting with Aria, users can now upload images
  • Once uploaded, the AI chatbot can answer questions about it
Opera browser for Android is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users run search queries about images. The feature is being integrated within Aria, the browser's native AI assistant, as a part of the company's AI Feature Drop programme. The feature will be available in the Opera Developer build of the Android browser. Notably, the feature was already available in the desktop version of the browser, but this update is introducing it to the mobile version as well.

Opera Browser for Android Gets New AI Feature

The company detailed the new AI feature in a blog post and stated that it is aimed at helping users easily understand what is depicted in an image. Dubbed Image Understanding, it will be available within the Aria chatbot's interface. The AI assistant can be accessed from the sidebar. Once the Aria side panel opens, users can tap on the ‘+' icon to upload an image.

opera image understanding inline Opera AI Image Understanding feature

Opera AI Image Understanding feature
Photo Credit: Opera

 

After uploading the image, Aria will be able to process it via computer vision and answer queries about it. For instance, users can upload an image of a windmill and prompt the AI to tell about it.

Opera highlighted that users can upload up to three images at the same time, and get responses on it. The queries are only accepted in text format. Notably, the Image Understanding feature can only answer questions based on whatever is visible in the image. However, users can ask follow-up questions where Aria will find answers from the web.

The computer vision capabilities can also be used to process text written in an image. For instance, Aria can process a mathematical problem illustrated in an image and provide the solution for it. Users can also ask Aria to generate an image based on the image input.

The feature is part of the company's AI Feature Drop programme. Opera adds new experimental features on a biweekly basis. Image Understanding is currently available in the Opera Developer build, and is expected to be rolled out to the general users of Opera in the future.

Further reading: Opera, Browser, Android, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Opera Browser for Android Adds AI-Powered Image Understanding Feature to the Aria AI Assistant
