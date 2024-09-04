Opera browser for Android is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users run search queries about images. The feature is being integrated within Aria, the browser's native AI assistant, as a part of the company's AI Feature Drop programme. The feature will be available in the Opera Developer build of the Android browser. Notably, the feature was already available in the desktop version of the browser, but this update is introducing it to the mobile version as well.

Opera Browser for Android Gets New AI Feature

The company detailed the new AI feature in a blog post and stated that it is aimed at helping users easily understand what is depicted in an image. Dubbed Image Understanding, it will be available within the Aria chatbot's interface. The AI assistant can be accessed from the sidebar. Once the Aria side panel opens, users can tap on the ‘+' icon to upload an image.

Opera AI Image Understanding feature

Photo Credit: Opera

After uploading the image, Aria will be able to process it via computer vision and answer queries about it. For instance, users can upload an image of a windmill and prompt the AI to tell about it.

Opera highlighted that users can upload up to three images at the same time, and get responses on it. The queries are only accepted in text format. Notably, the Image Understanding feature can only answer questions based on whatever is visible in the image. However, users can ask follow-up questions where Aria will find answers from the web.

The computer vision capabilities can also be used to process text written in an image. For instance, Aria can process a mathematical problem illustrated in an image and provide the solution for it. Users can also ask Aria to generate an image based on the image input.

The feature is part of the company's AI Feature Drop programme. Opera adds new experimental features on a biweekly basis. Image Understanding is currently available in the Opera Developer build, and is expected to be rolled out to the general users of Opera in the future.