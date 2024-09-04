Google has commenced the rollout of the Android 14 September security patch for its latest Pixel 9 series and older models. The update does not include any new noticeable features but brings fixes for critical security vulnerabilities, which if unresolved, might be susceptible to intrusion by malicious threat actors. This development comes amidst Google's announcement of the Android 15 AOSP release, which will first arrive on Pixel handsets in the coming weeks.

According to the Pixel Update bulletin for September, the security patch brings fixes for multiple vulnerabilities, ranging from high severity to critical. A vulnerability, given the number CVE-2024-32896, “may be under limited, targeted exploitation”. The update's changelog on Pixel simply says, “This update fixes critical bugs and improves the performance and security of your device”.

Android 14 September Security Patch Rolls Out for Pixel

With the Android 14 September patch, Google says it has fixed 11 security problems with the patch dated September 1, while the September 5 patch brings the number of total resolved vulnerabilities to 36.

Over-the-air (OTA) update for supported Google Pixel smartphones has started rolling out. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify its availability on Pixel. The factory and OTA images of the update are now also available. The following are the devices eligible for the update:

Google has also announced that the Pixel 5a has reached the end of its life cycle. It will not be eligible for the latest Android 14 September patch or any other future updates.

Android 15 Rollout

Google has also announced that Android 15 has been released and its source code has also been released on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This enables developers to manipulate the operating system (OS) and create its custom variants for their respective devices.

The update will be first introduced on the eligible Pixel series phones in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, supported smartphones from other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus will also be receiving the Android 15 update in the coming months.