Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 16 Series' New Camera Control Button Lets You Access These Camera Functions

iPhone 16's Camera Control button will get a two-stage shutter function later this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 September 2024 13:11 IST
iPhone 16 Series' New Camera Control Button Lets You Access These Camera Functions

Photo Credit: Apple

Two-stage shutter function will allow users to lock focus and exposure

Highlights
  • Camera Control can quickly launch the camera
  • Camera Control Button ca open up the Visual Intelligence feature
  • Snapchat will be able to utilise the Camera Control button
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series with Apple Intelligence and upgraded features, was launched on Monday at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event. The latest iPhone range includes four models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — and features a new dedicated camera button on the side to access the camera app quickly. It all supports various other functions that make using the camera more intuitive. Further, users can rely on the new Camera Control to access visual intelligence. This facility is not available at launch but Apple promises that it's coming later this year.

Apple's Camera Control: Everything You Need to Know

All models in the iPhone 16 range get the new Camera Control to enable a number of new features. The capacitive button with haptic feedback looks similar to a side fingerprint sensor and is placed on the lower right side of the handsets. It can be easily operated using the thumb when in portrait orientation.

The Camera Control can quickly launch the camera, take a photo, or start video recording. Users can also slide their fingers on the button to adjust camera functions like exposure or depth of field, and toggle through each lens or use digital zoom to frame the shot. A double light press on the button will bring up the preview menu with different controls like exposure or depth of field.

camera control apple Camera Control

Camera Control
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple's latest Camera Control is built with a force sensor that enables the light press gesture, and a capacitive sensor that allows for touch interactions. The Cupertino-based company will update it with a two-stage shutter later this year. This will let users automatically lock focus and exposure on a subject with a light press. Additionally, developers will be able to bring Camera Control to third-party apps like Kino and Snapchat.

Users can use the Camera Control button in conjunction with Apple Intelligence to identify objects and places in the real world. This would allow users to capture a photo of things around them and use the AI capability to get details about it. For instance, users can click and hold Camera Control to get an overview of the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass. This facility can be used to add an event from a flyer to their calendar, identify a dog by breed, and more. This ability will be added to iPhone 16 models later this year. Further, Camera Control can be used to access third-party tools with specific domain expertise.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Series, Camera Control, Camera Control Button
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Details Tipped Again; Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Flagships to Launch Next Month in China: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Series' New Camera Control Button Lets You Access These Camera Functions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Prices Around the World Compared
  2. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  3. Know if Your iPhone Will Get the iOS 18 Update With AI Features
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  5. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  6. Apple AirPods 4 Launched With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
  7. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max With A18 Pro Chip Launched at These Prices
  8. Apple Event Highlights: iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 Launched
  9. These Apple Intelligence Features Will Arrive With iOS 18.1 Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Launch at Higher Price Than Galaxy S23 FE
  2. Chromecast With Google TV July Update Is Rolling Out, Offers Security Patches
  3. Ahmedabad’s Municipal Corporation Begins Scouting for Blockchain Developers: Here’s Why
  4. iPhone 16 Series' New Camera Control Button Lets You Access These Camera Functions
  5. Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Flagships to Launch Next Month in China: Report
  6. Workers Strike at Samsung India Plant Enters Day 2, Production to Be Hit
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Details Tipped Again; Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
  8. Realme P2 Pro Pops Up on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Ahead of September 13 India Launch
  9. Apple Introduces A18, A18 Pro Chipsets With the iPhone 16 Series
  10. iPhone 16 Series Price in India, Japan, US and Other Regions: Pre-Order and Sale Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »