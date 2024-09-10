iPhone 16 series with Apple Intelligence and upgraded features, was launched on Monday at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event. The latest iPhone range includes four models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — and features a new dedicated camera button on the side to access the camera app quickly. It all supports various other functions that make using the camera more intuitive. Further, users can rely on the new Camera Control to access visual intelligence. This facility is not available at launch but Apple promises that it's coming later this year.

Apple's Camera Control: Everything You Need to Know

All models in the iPhone 16 range get the new Camera Control to enable a number of new features. The capacitive button with haptic feedback looks similar to a side fingerprint sensor and is placed on the lower right side of the handsets. It can be easily operated using the thumb when in portrait orientation.

The Camera Control can quickly launch the camera, take a photo, or start video recording. Users can also slide their fingers on the button to adjust camera functions like exposure or depth of field, and toggle through each lens or use digital zoom to frame the shot. A double light press on the button will bring up the preview menu with different controls like exposure or depth of field.

Camera Control

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's latest Camera Control is built with a force sensor that enables the light press gesture, and a capacitive sensor that allows for touch interactions. The Cupertino-based company will update it with a two-stage shutter later this year. This will let users automatically lock focus and exposure on a subject with a light press. Additionally, developers will be able to bring Camera Control to third-party apps like Kino and Snapchat.

Users can use the Camera Control button in conjunction with Apple Intelligence to identify objects and places in the real world. This would allow users to capture a photo of things around them and use the AI capability to get details about it. For instance, users can click and hold Camera Control to get an overview of the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass. This facility can be used to add an event from a flyer to their calendar, identify a dog by breed, and more. This ability will be added to iPhone 16 models later this year. Further, Camera Control can be used to access third-party tools with specific domain expertise.