Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Flagships to Launch Next Month in China: Report

Vivo’s upcoming flagships are expected to have MediaTek chipsets and upgraded camera hardware

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2024 13:03 IST
Vivo’s X200 series is a follow-up to the camera-centric X100 series (pictured)

  • Vivo’s X200 Pro is said to get a 1.5K resolution display
  • It is also expected to have a 200-megapixel telephoto camera
  • Both devices are said to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoCs
After the launch of Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro foldable, it's time for the next X series camera-centric flagships. Currently tagged by the rumour mill as the Vivo X200 (standard model) and the Vivo X200 Pro (top-end model), there are a ton of details about these smartphones that have already leaked out, including their new designs, camera specifications and battery capacities. And after news about the phones receiving their Chinese certifications, there's finally information about the launch timeline.

According to a note by Wall Street China, Vivo will release its X200 series of smartphones in “early October” in a bid to present them as worthy competition for this year's iPhone 16 Pro models, which have just been launched worldwide. The short note also points out that Vivo is third in terms of smartphones sold in China, following Huawei and Apple. It's wise to note that this timeline, in all probability, is the release date for the Chinese market and not a global launch.

A recent report showcased a brand-new design with a flat display and symmetrical bezels all around and a hole-punch selfie camera placed top-centre. The render did not reveal the design of the Vivo X200's rear panel, which is also said to have received changes as revealed in a previous report.

Vivo X200 Pro Specification (Expected)

Both smartphones are said to get upgraded to a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC this year. A recent report pointed out that, unlike the X200 model which has been shown to have a flat display, Vivo will retain a slightly curved display (around the edges) as it has been on previous models in the series. This 6.7-inch display may have a 1.5K resolution and will have a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded in it. The Pro model will also have a bigger silicon battery, which is said to have a 6,000mAh capacity. Its telephoto camera is also said to get a massive upgrade to a 200-megapixel camera, according to rumours.

Vivo X200 Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200, according to past leaks, will have a smaller 6.3-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. Like the X200 Pro, it will also be powered by the same Dimensity 9400 SoC. The camera setup will be watered- down to a 50-megapixel 3x optical zoom camera, which like the current models, will also have macro shooting capability. The phone will be powered by a 5,500mAh or a 5,600mAh battery and support wireless charging.

Vivo X100

Vivo X100

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bright LTPO display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Very fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
Read detailed Vivo X100 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: Vivo, 5G, Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Launch Date, Vivo X200 Pro Specifications, Vivo X200 Specifications
