After the launch of Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro foldable, it's time for the next X series camera-centric flagships. Currently tagged by the rumour mill as the Vivo X200 (standard model) and the Vivo X200 Pro (top-end model), there are a ton of details about these smartphones that have already leaked out, including their new designs, camera specifications and battery capacities. And after news about the phones receiving their Chinese certifications, there's finally information about the launch timeline.

According to a note by Wall Street China, Vivo will release its X200 series of smartphones in “early October” in a bid to present them as worthy competition for this year's iPhone 16 Pro models, which have just been launched worldwide. The short note also points out that Vivo is third in terms of smartphones sold in China, following Huawei and Apple. It's wise to note that this timeline, in all probability, is the release date for the Chinese market and not a global launch.

A recent report showcased a brand-new design with a flat display and symmetrical bezels all around and a hole-punch selfie camera placed top-centre. The render did not reveal the design of the Vivo X200's rear panel, which is also said to have received changes as revealed in a previous report.

Vivo X200 Pro Specification (Expected)

Both smartphones are said to get upgraded to a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC this year. A recent report pointed out that, unlike the X200 model which has been shown to have a flat display, Vivo will retain a slightly curved display (around the edges) as it has been on previous models in the series. This 6.7-inch display may have a 1.5K resolution and will have a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded in it. The Pro model will also have a bigger silicon battery, which is said to have a 6,000mAh capacity. Its telephoto camera is also said to get a massive upgrade to a 200-megapixel camera, according to rumours.

Vivo X200 Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200, according to past leaks, will have a smaller 6.3-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. Like the X200 Pro, it will also be powered by the same Dimensity 9400 SoC. The camera setup will be watered- down to a 50-megapixel 3x optical zoom camera, which like the current models, will also have macro shooting capability. The phone will be powered by a 5,500mAh or a 5,600mAh battery and support wireless charging.