Haier has launched the Haier Civic AI Maxx robot vacuum cleaner in India. The new robotic vacuum cleaner features LDS laser navigation and offers an 8,000Pa suction system. It has an automated maintenance dock that handles dust collection, mop washing and drying. The Haier Civic AI Maxx has four cleaning modes. It features a 5,200mAh battery, and the vacuum cleaner is advertised to offer up to 180 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

Haier Civic AI Maxx Price in India, Availability

The Haier Civic AI Maxx robot vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India. It is available through leading retail outlets, Haier's official online store and major e-commerce platforms. The brand is offering up to one year of warranty with the robotic vacuum cleaner.

Haier Civic AI Maxx Features, Specifications

The Haier Civic AI Maxx robot vacuum cleaner uses LDS Laser Navigation technology to create floor maps and cleaning routes. It offers Multi-Floor Map Memory to store multiple floor layouts. It offers up to 8,000Pa of suction power through a DC brushless motor. The vacuum cleaner has an anti-tangle rubber roller brush to collect dust, pet hair and food crumbs. It boasts an auto-extending mop.

As mentioned, the Haier Civic AI Maxx has a self-maintenance dock that automatically collects dust in a removable three-litre dust bag. The dock washes dual rotating mops using separate clean and dirty water tanks. Each tank has a 4-litre capacity. After washing, the dock dries the mops with a 45-degree Celsius hot-air drying system.

The Haier Civic AI Maxx supports four cleaning modes, including Sweeping, Mopping, Sweeping followed by Mopping, and simultaneous Sweeping and Mopping. The robot vacuum cleaner houses a 5,200mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 180 minutes of cleaning time. It automatically returns to its charging dock when required. The device also features ultrasonic carpet detection, which increases suction power when it moves onto carpets.

Haier Civic AI Maxx is compatible with the HaiSmart app and Google Voice Control. Through the app, users can set cleaning schedules, adjust suction levels, select specific cleaning areas, create restricted zones and monitor cleaning activity remotely. The robot vacuum cleaner features 20mm obstacle-climbing capability, anti-fall sensors and cliff detection to help it navigate around steps and elevated surfaces. Haier claims that the Civic AI Maxx operates at a noise level of 74dB or lower.