The Solana-based memecoin launchpad, Pump.fun, is now set to introduce a new fee for token launches beginning on December 4. It aims to prevent developers and investors from getting an unfair portion of a token's total supply before it becomes available to everyone. As per the statement made by X, the platform will charge a fixed percentage fee on transactions that are conducted in the same block of the blockchain where the token is created, referred to as Block0.

Bitquery Study Finds Developer-Linked Wallets in 21 Percent of Token Launches

Transaction fees will not be charged for any transactions conducted through the wallet that was used to create the token, which will motivate developers to keep initial balances open to potential investors. “The first seconds after a coin launches decide whether it gets a fair start. Right now, block0 bundlers buy in before any other trader has a chance,” Pump.fun said. The company will release the initial fee rates before the platform launches in December.

In less than three years since Pump.fun first introduced the bonding curve, the platform has allowed users to mint cryptocurrencies without the need for capital or technical expertise on their part. As modern trading terminals, botting systems, and transaction bundlers emerged, it became possible for developers to buy tokens that they have created using several wallets.

This arrangement helps developers amass a substantial amount of the coin's supply using addresses that appear to be unrelated, making it hard for buyers to know the size of the circulating supply, which is under the control of the coin's creator.

However, in a subsequent explanation, Alon Cohen, co-founder of Pump.fun, admitted that while the charge might not eradicate bundling, developers who opt to engage in this kind of practice will be subjected to another expense. Token purchasers using secondary wallets after the creation block will not be charged the additional fee, but they will have to compete with other market participants for the right to enter.

A study conducted by blockchain analytics firm Bitquery in October revealed that wallets belonging to anyone other than the developer were purchasing tokens in the first trading block in 38 percent of an estimated 8.2 million Pump.fun token launches carried out between October 30, 2025, and October 7, 2026. The researchers discovered the existence of wallets related to developers in 21 percent of launches and sniper bots in 28 percent.