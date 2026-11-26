Krafton India has opened public beta testing for BGMI Air in India. This gives players an opportunity to try its lighter battle royale game before its scheduled launch next month. Krafton claims its new title brings the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) experience to smartphones with limited storage and comparatively modest hardware. It will be available as a separate app, rather than an update to the existing BGMI game. The beta follows a closed testing programme held in select Indian cities earlier this month.

BGMI Air Open Beta Begins

The BGMI Air open beta is currently available through the Google Play Store for Android users in India. Players can search for BGMI Air, check that Krafton is listed as the developer, and install the game directly from its official listing. The initial download is approximately 1GB, which is considerably smaller than the standard BGMI installation.

On the other hand, the battle royale game is listed for pre-registration on the App Store, but an open beta has yet to be announced for iPhone and iPad users.

BGMI Air was initially announced as BGMI Lite before Krafton India renamed it in October. The company said the change would not affect its original aim of making the core BGMI experience accessible to more players through a smaller download and support for devices with limited resources. It will be available as a standalone game, so players will not have to uninstall the original BGMI app or transfer their existing accounts to start playing.

Despite its smaller footprint, BGMI Air is expected to retain the familiar battle royale experience, including 100-player matches and classic maps such as Erangel. It is also designed to reduce loading times and run more smoothly on entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

Krafton has positioned the game as a lighter alternative rather than a separate experience with a substantially different gameplay format.

The open beta follows a closed testing programme that ran from November 20 to November 24 across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The developer had invited selected players to try the game and share feedback ahead of its wider release. The company had also announced that BGMI Air crossed 14 million pre-registrations on Google Play before confirming its launch date, which is scheduled for December 10.