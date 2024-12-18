Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Partners With Creative Artists Agency to Help Celebrities Combat AI Generated Deepfakes

YouTube Partners With Creative Artists Agency to Help Celebrities Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes

YouTube will offer early access to its likeness management technology to influential clients of CAA.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:34 IST
YouTube Partners With Creative Artists Agency to Help Celebrities Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

YouTube will start testing its likeness management technology early next year

Highlights
  • YouTube first announced its likeness management technology in September
  • These celebrities will provide feedback about YouTube’s technology
  • Celebrities will also be able to request removal of deepfake videos
Advertisement

YouTube announced its partnership with the entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) on Tuesday to protect public figures from deepfakes. With this partnership, the Google-owned video-streaming giant will offer early access to its AI-generated deepfake detection technology, while the celebrities will provide feedback to help YouTube improve its tool. The company also announced that its under-development likeness management technology will enter the testing phase starting early next year. Notably, this tool can detect when a video imitates the face and voice of a real person.

YouTube Collaborates With CAA to Fight Deepfakes

In September, the video-streaming company revealed that it is developing a new technology that will help the platform's creators maintain control over their likenesses, including their faces and voices. The likeness management tool can detect synthetic videos that imitate another creator and block them.

Three months after the announcement, YouTube has now announced its partnership with CAA to test the technology and receive feedback from users. The company will give early access to its technology to “several of the world's most influential figures” to help them identify and manage AI-generated deepfakes. While the company did not mention any names, it highlighted that the pool of celebrities will include “award-winning actors” and athletes from the NBA and NFL.

With this tool, these celebrities will also be able to easily submit requests for content removal via YouTube's privacy complaint process. The company likely formed this collaboration with CAA as public figures struggle the most with deepfakes, and this will allow the video streaming platform to test the capability of the technology on a large pool of potential AI-generated videos.

“CAA's clients' direct experience with digital replicas in the evolving landscape of AI will be critical in shaping a tool that responsibly empowers and protects creators and the broader YouTube community,” the company said.

YouTube also highlighted that this collaboration is the first step of product refinement. Later next year, the company also plans to test the technology with cohorts of top YouTube creators, creative professionals, as well as its partners.

Notably, CAA has several high-profile clients including Ariana Grande, Peter Dinklage, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Matthew Stafford, Raphael Varane, Son Heung-Min, Cole Palmer, Carlo Ancelotti, and others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Deepfakes
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Could Take Place on January 22; Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped

Related Stories

YouTube Partners With Creative Artists Agency to Help Celebrities Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »