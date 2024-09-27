Technology News
English Edition

Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report

Apple’s rumoured in-development device may be powered by an A18 chipset which also powers the new iPhone 16 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 19:37 IST
Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Canibano

Apple's rumoured HomePod may get a 7-inch LCD screen with support for notifications and media controls

Highlights
  • Apple is speculated to be developing a HomePod with a touchscreen display
  • It is reported to come with A18 chipset and Apple Intelligence features
  • The purported device may also get a camera with FaceTime capability
Advertisement

Apple has been speculated to be developing a new type of product — a home accessory that will run on a software variant of tvOS and will sport a touch display on top. According to a new report, this purported device may have artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities courtesy of Apple's latest A18 processor. It may also include support for hand gestures, FaceTime, and other video conferencing platforms, helped in-built cameras on the device.

Apple HomePod With Touchscreen Features (Expected)

According to a 9to5Mac report, the purported device carries an identifier “HomeAccessory”. This leak corroborates a previous report which also hinted at a code discovered at Apple's backend that referenced a new identifier category “HomeAccessory17,1”. It is reportedly codenamed J490.

Apple's rumoured in-development device may be powered by an A18 chipset which also powers the new iPhone 16 series. As a result, it is speculated to have support for Apple Intelligence – the company's suite of AI features for iPhone, iPad, and other devices. If this comes to fruition, it would be the first Apple HomePod device to do so.

In addition to AI capabilities, the purported HomePod with touchscreen is also said to feature a square display rather than a rectangular one which is commonly seen on tablets. The screen could reportedly come with a customisable lock screen with multiple clock faces, similar to the Apple TV interface. Notably, references for a customisable lock screen with touchscreen support were reported to be discovered in a tvOS beta update.

The report suggests it may also have an in-built camera that would support video conferencing apps like FaceTime and others. With this camera, the device would reportedly be able to recognise hand gestures which may be used to control it.

Additionally, it is also speculated to enable user identification, allowing them to make personal requests — a feature that already exists on the HomePod and can be used with voice commands. It may also have media playback capabilities and could also work as an AirPlay receiver, the report adds.

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Much more capable than the size suggests
  • Flawless connectivity with Apple devices
  • Works well as a speaker for your TV
  • Flexible, powerful sound
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Limited IoT capabilities for now
Read detailed Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) review
Model HomePod (2nd Gen)
Color White, Midnight
Network connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple HomePod, HomePod, Apple intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones

Related Stories

Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  6. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Screen Launched: See Price
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
  2. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Could Have a Display With a Speaker Built Into It: Report
  3. LG Smart TVs Are Showing Screensaver Ads to ‘Utilise Idle Screen Time’
  4. Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report
  5. Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone
  6. Redmi Buds 6 With 49dB ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tops AnTuTu Benchmark
  8. LinkedIn Silently Rolls Back Artificial Intelligence Prompts on Its Platform: Report
  9. YouTube Restores Access After Crypto Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel to Trick Viewers
  10. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Inquiring About Purchase of Chipmaker's Product Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »