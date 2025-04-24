Technology News
Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on LG Smart TVs With Xbox App

The Xbox app is rolling out to 2022 LG OLED TVs, select 2023 LG smart TVs and newer models.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2025 19:22 IST
Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on LG Smart TVs With Xbox App

Photo Credit: Microsoft

LG TV owners would need a Game Pass Ultimater membership and a Bluetooth controller to start playing

  • Xbox Cloud Gaming is already available on Samsung smart TVs
  • Game Pass Ultimate membership is required to steam games from Xbox app
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming has been expanded to select user-owned games as well
The Xbox app is now available on select LG smart TVs, enabling anyone who owns a compatible model to stream games directly from the cloud without needing an Xbox console. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries will be able to enjoy cloud playable games from their library on their TV with a Bluetooth controller. Last year, Microsoft brought Xbox Cloud Gaming support to Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on LG Smart TVs

In an Xbox Wire post on Wednesday, Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox app was rolling out to 2022 LG OLED TVs, select 2023 LG smart TVs and newer models, along with smart monitors running webOS24 or later versions. The app support will soon come to StanbyME screen.

With the Xbox app, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to stream select games they own and titles from the game pass library directly on supported LG TVs. Microsoft expanded its Xbox Cloud Gaming offering in November last year to include the library of select purchased games.

Game Pass members who own a compatible LG TV can now stream recent first-party Xbox titles like Avowed and South of Midnight without requiring an Xbox console. And with stream your own game feature, players can start streaming the recently released Assassin's Creed Shadows with the Xbox app on an LG TV.

To enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on an LG TV, players would need a compatible television, a Game Pass Ultimate membership and a Bluetooth controller — this could be either the Xbox Wireless Controller or the DualSense controller. Eligible users can navigate to the LG Gaming Portal on their TVs, download the Xbox app, sign in to their Microsoft account, connect a controller and start playing.

In addition to LG TVs, Xbox Cloud Gaming via the Xbox app is available on Fire TV Stick, Android, iOS, iPadOS, PC (both Windows and Mac), Meta Quest headsets and Samsung smart TVs.

Earlier this month, Microsoft finally brought the stream your own game service to Xbox Series S/X consoles.

