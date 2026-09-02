Qualcomm has unveiled the Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390 processors. The latest processors designed for commercial and consumer devices feature Adreno 704 GPUs. They offer quad-core Kryo CPUs and support Linux, Android, and Zephyr OS platforms. The Q-2390 chip targets Intelligent connected commercial and consumer edge devices, while the IQ-2390 is designed for real-time industrial edge AI systems. Evaluation kits for the new platforms are likely to be available early next year.

Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390 Features

Ahead of IFA, Qualcomm announced that the Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390 processors support applications ranging from retail and smart home products to smart displays and enterprise edge devices. Both processors feature a quad-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU and a Qualcomm Adreno 704 GPU. They include a real-time RISC-V MCU.

Qualcomm claims these new platforms help OEMs and developers build smarter connected devices while reducing design complexity, lowering system cost, and accelerating time-to-market. The platforms support Linux, Android, and Zephyr OS.

Dragonwing Q-2390 is designed for edge-intelligent commercial, enterprise and consumer products that require advanced capabilities within tight cost, power and size constraints. It combines application processing, on-device AI, camera and display support, LTE Cat 4 and GPS location capabilities, wired and wireless connectivity options, security and I/O capabilities into a single platform. It targets products like retail point-of-sale systems, kiosks, access control devices, smart appliances, smart agriculture, home robots, fitness equipment and enterprise terminals.

The Dragonwing IQ-2390 integrates a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. The processor supports dual-channel LPDDR4x memory. It has a Qualcomm Adreno 921 Display Processing Unit (DPU) and supports video playback and encoding up to 1080p at 30 fps. It has two Qualcomm Spectra ISPs. For wireless connectivity, it has Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 and 5.1.

The Dragonwing IQ-2390 is the first processor in Qualcomm's IQ2 Series, and it is designed for industrial environments. This processor combines application processing, machine vision, AI acceleration, and dual Gigabit Ethernet with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). The company says it can enable HMIs, PLCs, gateways, and energy-management systems. It has an operating range of -30°C to +115°C.

Qualcomm confirmed that the Dragonwing Q-2390 and IQ-2390 SOMs will be showcased at IFA 2026, and customer participation is currently underway through an early access program. Evaluation kits for both platforms are expected in early 2027.