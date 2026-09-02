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Apple's New CEO John Ternus Signals Focus on Durability, Repairability and Sustainability

John Ternus has been involved in the development of several of the company's major products over the years.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2026 10:46 IST
Apple's New CEO John Ternus Signals Focus on Durability, Repairability and Sustainability

Photo Credit: Apple

Ternus previously served as the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering

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Highlights
  • Ternus' updated bio prioritises product durability and reliability
  • The new CEO plans to continue reducing Apple's total carbon footprint
  • New repairability advancements aim to extend device lifespans further
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Apple's leadership change has finally taken place, with John Ternus taking over as Chief Executive Officer on September 1. While the company's former Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering is expected to address the public for the first time at the September 9 event, the updated leadership page on Apple website offers an early indication of the new CEO's priorities. Ternus' new biography places particular emphasis on product reliability and durability, along with materials and hardware design aimed at reducing Apple's carbon footprint.

John Ternus' New Apple Bio

Apple updated its leadership page on Tuesday to reflect Ternus' new position as CEO (via The Enthusiast). Alongside the title change, the company also expanded his official biography with a new paragraph focusing on areas that have been central to his work in hardware engineering.

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The new section says Ternus has led Apple's focus on “reliability and durability”, including the introduction of techniques intended to make its products more resilient. It also highlights his work in materials and hardware design, particularly efforts that have reduced the carbon footprint of Apple products.

Among the notable inclusions is a new recycled aluminium compound that has been introduced across multiple product lines. It also mentions the use of 3D-printed titanium in the Apple Watch Ultra and advancements in repairability that have helped increase the lifespans of several Apple products.

These paragraphs account for nearly half of Ternus' relatively short biography. You can read the full bio below:

John Ternus is the CEO of Apple and serves on its board of directors.

“John joined Apple's product design team in 2001 and became a vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013. He joined the executive team in 2021 as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. Throughout his tenure at Apple, John has overseen hardware engineering work on a variety of groundbreaking products and was instrumental in the introduction of multiple new product lines, including iPad and AirPods, as well as many generations of products across iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch.

John has led much of the company's focus in areas like reliability and durability, introducing new techniques that have made Apple products remarkably resilient. He has also driven much of Apple's innovation in materials and hardware design that have reduced the carbon footprint of its products, including the creation of a new recycled aluminum compound that has been introduced across multiple product lines, the use of 3D-printed titanium in Apple Watch Ultra, and advancements in reparability that have increased the life spans of several Apple products.

Prior to Apple, John worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.”

Ternus has previously held the position of Apple's Senior Pice President of Hardware Engineering and has been involved in the development of several of the company's major products. Former CEO Tim Cook, meanwhile, will now serve as Executive Chairman. In a final message to employees as CEO, Cook also described the leadership transition and thanked Apple employees for their work during his tenure.

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Further reading: John Ternus, Tim Cook, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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