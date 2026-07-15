Apple launched the latest iPad Mini model in October 2024. The compact tablet is now due for a refresh. Rumours suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant could launch the next-generation model in the third quarter of this year. The iPad Mini (2026) is said to be the first compact tablet from the tech giant to sport an OLED display, which Apple might source from Samsung. Now, new details about the next-generation iPad Mini have surfaced online, months before its anticipated launch. The mass production of its OLED panels have reportedly begun, which might offer the same refresh rate as its predecessor.

iPad Mini (2026) Specifications, Features (Expected)

On Tuesday, tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) claimed in his Naver blog post that the mass production of the next-generation iPad Mini's OLED panel has begun on Samsung's “A2 G5.5” line (translated from Korean). Citing company sources, the leaker shares key details about the upcoming compact tablet's screen. The iPad Mini (2026) will reportedly be equipped with an 8.4-inch “hybrid” OLED display, with the low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) technology.

Further, he adds that the iPad Mini (2026) will deliver a fixed refresh rate of 60Hz refresh rate, which is identical to its predecessor, which was launched in October 2024 with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen and the A17 Pro chipset. This comes despite the rumours that the new iPad Mini model will be the first in the lineup to ship with an OLED display.

This might not be as surprising, since Apple has traditionally reserved its ProMotion display for its “Pro” branded devices, which offer a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For reference, the iPad Pro models are equipped with the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED ProMotion display, which enables a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, the tech giant did make an exception for the iPhone 17, equipping the smartphone with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Tim Cook-led tech giant will equip the next-generation iPad Mini model with the Apple Silicon A18 chipset, which also powers the standard iPhone 16. The tablet is said to ship with support for Apple Intelligence tools, too. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.