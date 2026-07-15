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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 Official-Looking Images Reportedly Leak; Storage Upgrade Offer May Change

The leaked images showcase the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 together for the first time.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 July 2026 09:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 Official-Looking Images Reportedly Leak; Storage Upgrade Offer May Change

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 were launched at Unpacked last year

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 8 may reportedly be offered in a Mint colour option
  • New Galaxy Watch models also appear in leaked images
  • Rising memory costs affect Samsung's pre-order benefits
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With just a week to go for Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, fresh leaks continue to reveal new details about the upcoming Galaxy devices. Official-looking promotional images of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 have now surfaced, which offer a closer look at the upcoming foldables and smartwatches. Separately, the rumour mill suggests Samsung may scale back one of its most popular pre-order benefits this year due to rising memory costs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 Images Leak

In a report, Android Headlines has published what appear to be official marketing images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy devices. The images showcase the upcoming foldables, widely referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, together for the first time.

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samsung galaxy foldables AH Samsung

Samsung's upcoming family of foldable Galaxy devices
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The leaked promotional material reportedly confirms two Samsung Store-exclusive colour options. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is shown in a Pistachio finish, which could be a light blue-grey shade. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is shown in a Mint colourway, featuring a light green finish. Both colourways are only expected to be available via the Samsung online store.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to have the same book-style form factor as Samsung's traditional foldables, while the Z Fold 8 is reportedly noticeably shorter and wider. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, meanwhile, could be similar to last year's clamshell-style foldable.

samsung galaxy foldables 2 AH Samsung

Online exclusive colourways of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (left) and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (right)
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

Lastly, the images reportedly showcase the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, providing a clearer sense of their relative sizes ahead of launch.

Samsung to Remove Pre-Order Benefits

Another report from Korean publication Chosun claims Samsung could alter its long-running pre-order storage upgrade programme. Historically, the company has routinely offered customers a complimentary storage upgrade when they pre-order the next-generation flagship Galaxy devices. For example, someone who pre-reserved a Galaxy S26 256GB variant would be eligible to receive a 512GB model at no extra cost. Higher-capacity models were similarly upgraded, too.

The report mentions that Samsung could cut down on the benefit beginning with its upcoming Galaxy Z foldables. Instead of a complimentary storage upgrade, customers may reportedly have to pay about half the difference in storage price. Based on current pricing estimates, buyers could pay approximately KRW 126,500 (roughly $90 or Rs. 7,700) to move to the next storage tier during the pre-order window.

As per the report, this move is attributed to rising storage and DRAM memory prices, which have ultimately increased manufacturing costs for flagship smartphones.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will host Galaxy Unpacked on July 22 in London, UK. The launch event will begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed via Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube channel.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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