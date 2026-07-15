With just a week to go for Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, fresh leaks continue to reveal new details about the upcoming Galaxy devices. Official-looking promotional images of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 have now surfaced, which offer a closer look at the upcoming foldables and smartwatches. Separately, the rumour mill suggests Samsung may scale back one of its most popular pre-order benefits this year due to rising memory costs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 Images Leak

In a report, Android Headlines has published what appear to be official marketing images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy devices. The images showcase the upcoming foldables, widely referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, together for the first time.

Samsung's upcoming family of foldable Galaxy devices

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The leaked promotional material reportedly confirms two Samsung Store-exclusive colour options. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is shown in a Pistachio finish, which could be a light blue-grey shade. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is shown in a Mint colourway, featuring a light green finish. Both colourways are only expected to be available via the Samsung online store.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to have the same book-style form factor as Samsung's traditional foldables, while the Z Fold 8 is reportedly noticeably shorter and wider. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, meanwhile, could be similar to last year's clamshell-style foldable.

Online exclusive colourways of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (left) and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (right)

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Lastly, the images reportedly showcase the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, providing a clearer sense of their relative sizes ahead of launch.

Samsung to Remove Pre-Order Benefits

Another report from Korean publication Chosun claims Samsung could alter its long-running pre-order storage upgrade programme. Historically, the company has routinely offered customers a complimentary storage upgrade when they pre-order the next-generation flagship Galaxy devices. For example, someone who pre-reserved a Galaxy S26 256GB variant would be eligible to receive a 512GB model at no extra cost. Higher-capacity models were similarly upgraded, too.

The report mentions that Samsung could cut down on the benefit beginning with its upcoming Galaxy Z foldables. Instead of a complimentary storage upgrade, customers may reportedly have to pay about half the difference in storage price. Based on current pricing estimates, buyers could pay approximately KRW 126,500 (roughly $90 or Rs. 7,700) to move to the next storage tier during the pre-order window.

As per the report, this move is attributed to rising storage and DRAM memory prices, which have ultimately increased manufacturing costs for flagship smartphones.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will host Galaxy Unpacked on July 22 in London, UK. The launch event will begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed via Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube channel.