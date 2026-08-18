Redmi Watch 6 Lite and Redmi Watch 6 Active have appeared on Hungarian online retail listings, revealing their expected prices and key specifications ahead of an official launch. The listings point to two affordable smartwatches with different display sizes and feature sets. The Watch 6 Lite is expected to offer a larger OLED screen, built-in GPS and a longer battery life, while the Watch 6 Active could focus on sports tracking at a lower price. Xiaomi has not confirmed the launch details yet.

Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite Price (Expected)

Arukereso listings show the Redmi Watch 6 Lite at HUF 24,490 (roughly Rs. 7,400), while the Redmi Watch 6 Active is priced at HUF 16,690 (roughly Rs. 5,100). An earlier leak had suggested a price of around EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500) for the Active model.

For comparison, the standard Redmi Watch 6 is priced at HUF 38,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500) without NFC and HUF 45,000 (roughly Rs. 13,700) with NFC on Xiaomi's official online store in Hungary.

Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite Features Expected

The Redmi Watch 6 Lite is expected to feature a 1.96-inch OLED display with a 410x502-pixel resolution. It could measure 39.4x44.5x9.9mm without the strap and use a 470mAh battery with up to 18 days of battery life. The watch is also expected to have a 5 ATM water resistance rating and a proprietary charging connector.

The Watch 6 Lite could include a heart rate sensor with SpO2 and stress tracking, along with an accelerometer, compass and light sensor. It may also support Bluetooth calling through built-in speakers and microphones. A built-in GPS receiver could let users track running and cycling routes without carrying a smartphone. The watch is also expected to feature a nine-axis motion sensor.

The Watch 6 Active could use a smaller 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 390x450-pixel resolution. It is expected to pack the same 470mAh battery and offer heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The smartwatch could also support more than 140 sports modes.

The Active model is not expected to have built-in GPS or the nine-axis motion sensor found on the Lite. Neither model is expected to support NFC.

The Watch 6 Lite could be 9.9mm thick, making it slimmer than the Redmi Watch 5 Lite, which measured 11.4mm thick despite having the same 470mAh battery capacity. The Watch 6 Active and Watch 6 Lite are expected to succeed the Redmi Watch 5 Active and Redmi Watch 5 Lite, respectively, and sit below the standard Redmi Watch 6 in Xiaomi's lineup.