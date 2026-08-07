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From Phones to Smart Homes: Xiaomi Announces Mijia as It Completes 12 Years in India

Xiaomi marked its 12th anniversary in India last month and now announces the launch of Mijia, its fourth sub-brand, dedicated to smart home products.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 August 2026 10:30 IST
From Phones to Smart Homes: Xiaomi Announces Mijia as It Completes 12 Years in India
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Highlights
  • Xiaomi finally brings Mijia to India
  • The first product is an air purifier
  • Apart from Mijia, the company already has Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco
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Xiaomi is marking 12 years in the Indian market with the launch of a new sub-brand, Mijia, that will house all of the company's home and lifestyle products going forward. This can be called the most significant strategic move since it first entered the country in July 2014.

Speaking about the announcement, Sudhin Mathur, COO, Xiaomi India, told Gadgets 360 that the brand represents the next stage of a journey that began with smartphones and has since expanded into Smart TVs, tablets and AIoT devices.

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"Mijia essentially means Xiaomi home," Mathur said, describing the new identity as an extension of the "Human" pillar the company has already built in India into the "Home" pillar of its global Human x Car x Home vision.

Mijia joins Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco in India

Mijia becomes the fourth sub-brand under the Xiaomi Group umbrella in the country. The company has been selling premium smartphones under Xiaomi branding, while Redmi caters to the mid-segment, and Poco is now targeted at digital-native consumers. Mathur was clear that each of these sub-brands has been built around a distinct consumer proposition, and Mijia is no different, as it will cater to consumers looking for smarter, more connected living.

Globally, Mijia is Xiaomi Group's established home ecosystem brand with more than 200 product categories under its belt. Mathur said the launch of Mijia is less about creating something new than aligning the local business with Xiaomi's global structure. He also clarified that Mijia will not operate as a separate entity or division; it remains part of the same Xiaomi team and organisation in India.

The first product under Mijia will be a new range of smart air purifiers, expected to launch within this quarter, followed over time by additional home categories including large appliances, a category Xiaomi first flagged plans to enter back in June.

Mijia Air Purifier Launch Timed for Pollution Season

The timing of the new air purifier range from Mijia is deliberate. With India entering the post-monsoon season when air quality typically worsens sharply, particularly in metro cities, Mathur pointed out that consumer interest in air purifiers peaks precisely in this window, making it an opportune moment to re-enter the category.

Xiaomi previously sold air purifiers and other smart-living products in India but scaled back that push in recent years to focus on its core phone business amid broader industry headwinds. Mathur said the company remains committed to ensuring consumables and after-sales support such as filter replacements are readily available going forward, distinguishing the current push from the more sporadic ecosystem-product launches of the past.

Momentum Across the Core Business

The Mijia launch comes as Xiaomi's existing businesses in India show strong momentum. In the first half of 2026, the company's premiumisation strategy gained significant traction, with more than 50% of TV revenue coming from premium QLED and MiniLED sets, which grew 4X year-on-year, while tablets grew around 20% and the mid-premium and premium smartphone segments recorded significant growth.

Since entering India in 2014, Xiaomi has sold more than 295 million smartphones and over 100 million non-phone devices, building a base of 130 million phone users and 1.3 crore TV users. The company now operates over 1,300 service centres covering more than 19,300 pin codes.

Xiaomi also recently climbed 65 places on the Fortune 500 global list, moving up to rank 236 from 297, a jump Mathur cited as evidence of the company's broader momentum beyond India.

Betting on an Under-Penetrated Market

On being asked about the home category segment and the opportunities. Mathur said that the opportunity in the home category is substantial, pointing to low penetration levels across appliances such as air conditioners and washing machines in India, even as rising incomes, urbanisation and the shift toward nuclear families drive demand. He cited industry estimates pegging the smart home category's growth at 24-35% CAGR among the fastest of any consumer category.

On being asked about the preferred medium of sales for upcoming Mijia products. Mathur said that Xiaomi will have an omni-channel approach for Mijia products, combining its online presence, existing retail network and Mi Homes stores with large-format retail partners such as Vijay Sales, Croma and Reliance Digital outlets better suited to displaying bulkier appliances than its typical phone-focused retail footprint.

Asked what success would look like for Mijia in its first year, Mathur was cautious about specific targets given the category is being built from scratch in India, but said the ambition mirrors Xiaomi's approach in every other category it has entered, to disrupt the space and rank among the top three players.

"Whatever categories we enter, we try and disrupt those categories and at least be among the top three," Mathur said, pointing to Xiaomi's existing leadership positions in categories like power banks as evidence of that track record.

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Further reading: Xiaomi, MIJIA
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the Editor at Gadgets 360. His primary role - debugging the tech hype, benchmarking the future, and compiling it all into precise news, features or reviews. He has spent over 14 years calling out vaporware and identifying the best tech. He’s your guide for everything from chipsets to smart-home meltdowns. When his own batteries are low, he heads for the hills—literally. He’s someone who prefers a remote mountain pass, appreciating a 12,000-foot view that no VR ...More
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