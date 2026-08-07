Technology News
English Edition

Mijia Launches in India as a New Lifestyle and Home Sub-Brand From Xiaomi: Five Things to Know

Xiaomi is celebrating 12 years of its presence in India with the launch of Mijia.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 15:29 IST
Mijia Launches in India as a New Lifestyle and Home Sub-Brand From Xiaomi: Five Things to Know

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Here are five things you should know about Mijia by Xiaomi

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mijia will first launch its air purifier in India
  • Mijia’s product lineup will include heavy home appliances
  • Mijia already exists in China as a Xiaomi sub-brand
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched its new sub-brand Mijia in India. The brand arrives as the third sub-brand from Xiaomi, joining Redmi and Poco. The existing brands, Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi, primarily focus on smartphones, smartwatches, and audio devices. However, with the introduction of Mijia, the tech giant will now foray into a new category of smart devices, including smart home and other heavy appliances. While Mijia is new in India, it already exists in China as a Xiaomi sub-brand, retailing refrigerators, smart glasses, air conditioners, home projectors, and more via the Xiaomi China online store. In India, the company plans to first launch a range of air purifiers.

Here are the five most significant things you should know about the introduction of Xiaomi's new Mijia sub-brand in India.

  1. The Fourth Addition to Xiaomi's List of Brands in India: Mijia, which means Mi Home, has been launched as the third sub-brand from the company. Xiaomi plans to sell smart home and heavy appliances under the Mijia brand name. The new products will be sold alongside the devices from Redmi and Poco, the other two sub-brands from the company. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will retain the flagship status among the Xiaomi brands. As previously mentioned, with the launch of Mijia, Xiaomi is also celebrating 12 years of its presence in India.
  2. Devices to Launch With Mijia Branding in India: In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Sudhin Mathur, COO, Xiaomi India, confirmed that the first product to launch in India under the Mijia branding will be an air purifier. However, the company is not planning to launch a Mijia air purifier. Instead, the brand will unveil a range of air purifiers. The first device is expected to launch in the country this quarter. Soon after the debut of Mijia air purifiers, the Xiaomi sub-brand plans to enter other home categories, including large appliances, in the country. Xiaomi India's Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, said, “In H1, we have focused on the Human side of our ecosystem. We're prepping to go deeper on the Home side.”
  3. Mijia Product Lineup in China: Mijia is already a well-established brand in China and other global markets, selling devices as part of Xiaomi's AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) ecosystem. Globally, the Xiaomi sub-brand is present in over 200 product categories. In China, Xiaomi, under the Mijia brand name, sells air conditioners, refrigerators, smart glasses, smart curtains, laser projectors, study lamps, smart desktop fish tanks, smart mattresses, electric water bottles, smart massage chairs, washer-driers, inkjet printers, smart weighing scales, alkaline batteries, water filters, Bluetooth light panels, karaoke microphones, bedside lamps, portable chargers, and more.
  4. Where Will You Find Mijia Devices in India? In China, the Mijia devices are sold via the Xiaomi online store. The company plans to follow a similar strategy in India. Xiaomi will follow the omni-channel strategy for retailing Mijia devices. Hence, you will be able to purchase the Mijia products via online and offline retail channels. The company will leverage its existing retail network, Mi Home Stores, and online stores. Apart from this, Mijia devices will also be available through large-format retail partners, such as Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital in India, which will be able to display large home appliances.
  5. Mijia's Competition in India: There are a number of tech giants that exist in the large home appliances market in India. Since the company plans to launch multiple product categories, it will compete with existing players in those categories. For example, Mijia will rival LG, Samsung, and Haier in the refrigerator space, while competing with Daikin and Blue Star in the air conditioner category. Similarly, brands like Honeywell, Dyson, and Philips already exist in the air purifier space.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mijia, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Mijia Launches in India as a New Lifestyle and Home Sub-Brand From Xiaomi: Five Things to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. iQOO Z11 Confirmed to Launch in India With This Chipset
  3. Here's When the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Will Launch: See Expected Specs
  4. What Does GTA 6's Exclusive Premiere on Netflix Mean for Gaming?
  5. Mijia by Xiaomi Announced: Five Key Things to Know
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Sale LIVE: Best Smartphone, Tablet Deals
  7. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Hints at Major Hardware Upgrades
  8. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature Might Support These Colours
  9. Samsung Introduces ISOCELL HPC 200-Megapixel Sensor With DeepPix Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  2. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  5. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  6. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  7. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
  9. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature to Reportedly Support Multiple Colours; Might Let Users Assign Colours to Callers
  10. Redmi K200 Series Could Replace K110, Executive Hints Ahead of K100 Series Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »