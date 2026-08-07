Mijia’s product lineup will include heavy home appliances
Mijia already exists in China as a Xiaomi sub-brand
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Xiaomi has launched its new sub-brand Mijia in India. The brand arrives as the third sub-brand from Xiaomi, joining Redmi and Poco. The existing brands, Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi, primarily focus on smartphones, smartwatches, and audio devices. However, with the introduction of Mijia, the tech giant will now foray into a new category of smart devices, including smart home and other heavy appliances. While Mijia is new in India, it already exists in China as a Xiaomi sub-brand, retailing refrigerators, smart glasses, air conditioners, home projectors, and more via the Xiaomi China online store. In India, the company plans to first launch a range of air purifiers.
Here are the five most significant things you should know about the introduction of Xiaomi's new Mijia sub-brand in India.
The Fourth Addition to Xiaomi's List of Brands in India: Mijia, which means Mi Home, has been launched as the third sub-brand from the company. Xiaomi plans to sell smart home and heavy appliances under the Mijia brand name. The new products will be sold alongside the devices from Redmi and Poco, the other two sub-brands from the company. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will retain the flagship status among the Xiaomi brands. As previously mentioned, with the launch of Mijia, Xiaomi is also celebrating 12 years of its presence in India.
Devices to Launch With Mijia Branding in India:In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Sudhin Mathur, COO, Xiaomi India, confirmed that the first product to launch in India under the Mijia branding will be an air purifier. However, the company is not planning to launch a Mijia air purifier. Instead, the brand will unveil a range of air purifiers. The first device is expected to launch in the country this quarter. Soon after the debut of Mijia air purifiers, the Xiaomi sub-brand plans to enter other home categories, including large appliances, in the country. Xiaomi India's Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, said, “In H1, we have focused on the Human side of our ecosystem. We're prepping to go deeper on the Home side.”
Mijia Product Lineup in China: Mijia is already a well-established brand in China and other global markets, selling devices as part of Xiaomi's AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) ecosystem. Globally, the Xiaomi sub-brand is present in over 200 product categories. In China, Xiaomi, under the Mijia brand name, sells air conditioners, refrigerators, smart glasses, smart curtains, laser projectors, study lamps, smart desktop fish tanks, smart mattresses, electric water bottles, smart massage chairs, washer-driers, inkjet printers, smart weighing scales, alkaline batteries, water filters, Bluetooth light panels, karaoke microphones, bedside lamps, portable chargers, and more.
Where Will You Find Mijia Devices in India? In China, the Mijia devices are sold via the Xiaomi online store. The company plans to follow a similar strategy in India. Xiaomi will follow the omni-channel strategy for retailing Mijia devices. Hence, you will be able to purchase the Mijia products via online and offline retail channels. The company will leverage its existing retail network, Mi Home Stores, and online stores. Apart from this, Mijia devices will also be available through large-format retail partners, such as Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital in India, which will be able to display large home appliances.
Mijia's Competition in India: There are a number of tech giants that exist in the large home appliances market in India. Since the company plans to launch multiple product categories, it will compete with existing players in those categories. For example, Mijia will rival LG, Samsung, and Haier in the refrigerator space, while competing with Daikin and Blue Star in the air conditioner category. Similarly, brands like Honeywell, Dyson, and Philips already exist in the air purifier space.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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