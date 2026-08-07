Xiaomi has launched its new sub-brand Mijia in India. The brand arrives as the third sub-brand from Xiaomi, joining Redmi and Poco. The existing brands, Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi, primarily focus on smartphones, smartwatches, and audio devices. However, with the introduction of Mijia, the tech giant will now foray into a new category of smart devices, including smart home and other heavy appliances. While Mijia is new in India, it already exists in China as a Xiaomi sub-brand, retailing refrigerators, smart glasses, air conditioners, home projectors, and more via the Xiaomi China online store. In India, the company plans to first launch a range of air purifiers.

Here are the five most significant things you should know about the introduction of Xiaomi's new Mijia sub-brand in India.