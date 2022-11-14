Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's SpaceX Buys Advertising Package for Starlink on Twitter

Twitter has seen advertisers flee on fears that Musk would change the company's content moderation rules.

By Reuters |  Updated: 14 November 2022 21:30 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX Buys Advertising Package for Starlink on Twitter

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk told advertisers that he aimed to turn Twitter to pursue truth, put an end to fake accounts

Highlights
  • Elon Musk owns the rocket company SpaceX, social media platform Twitter
  • Twitter generated over 90 percent of its Q2 revenue from ad sales
  • Tesla shares fell 4 percent after Musk said he had "too much work"

SpaceX has bought an advertising package on Twitter for its satellite internet service Starlink, said Elon Musk, who owns the rocket company and the social media platform that is seeing an exodus of advertisers.

"SpaceX Starlink bought a tiny – not large – ad package to test effectiveness of Twitter advertising in Australia and Spain. Did same for FB/Insta/Google," Musk tweeted on Monday.

Twitter, which generated more than 90 percent of its second-quarter revenue from ad sales, has seen advertisers flee on fears that Musk would change the company's content moderation rules.

Companies including General Motors, General Mills, Mondelez International and Volkswagen AG paused advertising on the platform after Musk acquired it last month.

"At the moment, most clients are suspending their activities (on Twitter) because they're worried about extreme content and content moderation on the site," S4 Capital's Martin Sorrell said.

The chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX had last week told advertisers that he aimed to turn the social media platform to pursue truth and put an end to fake accounts.

He also raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt days after disclosing that the platform had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers.

A Platformer reporter said on Monday citing an internal email that Twitter has locked down its code base, freezing any production changes to its systems until further notice.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares fell 4 percent after Musk said he had "too much work" on his plate, with investors worrying he is too preoccupied with the social media platform when the world's most valuable automaker is facing production hurdles and rising competition.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, SpaceX, Starlink, Elon Musk, Volkswagen, General Motors
Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX Buys Advertising Package for Starlink on Twitter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Reportedly on Track, Capabilities Tipped
  2. How to Switch From Jio Prepaid to Postpaid
  3. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Review: All About That Display
  4. iOS 16 Beta With 5G Support for Jio, Airtel in India Rolling Out to Users
  5. Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  8. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  9. Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's SpaceX Buys Advertising Package for Starlink on Twitter
  2. Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023
  3. India Smartphone Shipment Declined by 10 Percent in July-September Quarter: IDC
  4. OnePlus Pad Said to Be in the Works Again, Company's First Tablet Tipped to Launch Next Year
  5. Asus Android 13 Global Rollout Plan Revealed, Zenfone 9 to Get Update First
  6. Pushwoosh Russian Software Disguised as American Discovered in US Army, CDC Apps
  7. CryptoCom CEO Tries to Reassure Investors; Says Balance Sheet Strong, Exchange Not in Trouble
  8. Global Crypto Meltdown: India Dodges Bullet Due to Cautious RBI, Government Policies
  9. WhatsApp Testing Companion Mode on Android; Do Not Disturb, Tablet Client in the Works: Reports
  10. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Announces Launch of Industry Recovery Fund
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.