Technology News
loading

Government Amends IT Rules to Set Up Grievance Appellate Panels for Social Media

The grievance committees will be able to review content moderation decisions by social media companies like Meta and Twitter.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 28 October 2022 21:06 IST
Government Amends IT Rules to Set Up Grievance Appellate Panels for Social Media

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Grievance Appellate Committees will be set up within three months, according to a notification

Highlights
  • The IT rules changes have been in the works for months
  • The move comes at a time when Elon Musk completed his Twitter takeover
  • Grievance appellate panel will try to resolve the appeal within 30 days

The government on Friday tweaked IT rules to pave way for setting up of grievance appellate panels, which will settle issues that users may have against the way social media platforms initially addressed their complaints regarding content and other matters.

These committees will be able to review content moderation decisions by social media companies like Meta and Twitter.

The 'Grievance Appellate Committees' will be set up within three months, according to a gazette notification on Friday.

Incidentally, the move comes at a time when the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk, has completed his $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,62,300 crore) takeover of Twitter, placing the world's richest man at the helm of one of most influential social media apps in the world.

The IT rules changes have been in the works for months, though, ever since users red-flagged instances of digital platforms acting arbitrarily. The latest move will arm the users with a grievance appeal mechanism in the form of appellate committees that will look into complaints filed by individuals against decisions of grievance officers of social media platforms.

The amendement to IT rules were notified on Friday.

"The central government shall, by notification, establish one or more grievance appellate committees within three months from the date of commencement of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022," the notification said.

Each grievance appellate committee will consist of a chairperson and two whole-time members appointed by the central government, of which one will be a member ex-officio and two shall be independent members.

"Any person aggrieved by a decision of the grievance officer may prefer an appeal to the grievance appellate committee within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt of communication from the grievance officer," it said.

The grievance appellate panel will deal with such appeal "expeditiously" and make an endeavour to resolve the appeal finally within thirty calendar days from the date of receipt of the appeal. 

 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social Media Platforms, Twitter, Meta, IT Rules, Elon Musk
Twitter's Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, 2 Other Fired Executives' Total Compensation Worth $122 Million: Equilar
Kanye West Back on Twitter as Elon Musk Takes Control of Platform

Related Stories

Government Amends IT Rules to Set Up Grievance Appellate Panels for Social Media
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kanye West Back on Twitter as Elon Musk Takes Control of Platform
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Era Begins, Politicians Warn Billionaire of Regulations
  3. Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech: Rahul Gandhi
  4. Elon Musk Wants to Make 'Everything App': Here's What to Know About It
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Check Facts Before Sharing Fake News on Social Media: Prime Minister Modi
  7. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  8. Nokia G60 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Booking to Commence Soon
  9. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With Blistering 210W Charging Launched
  10. Are These the Best Phones You Can Buy Under Rs. 30,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Request to Annul EUR 1.13 Billion Fine Suspended by Italian Court
  2. Elon Musk Receives Pleas to Remove Bans on Accounts Soon After Twitter Takeover
  3. Elon Musk Wants to Make 'Everything App': Here's All You Need to Know About It
  4. Kanye West Back on Twitter as Elon Musk Takes Control of Platform
  5. Government Amends IT Rules to Set Up Grievance Appellate Panels for Social Media
  6. Twitter's Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, 2 Other Fired Executives' Total Compensation Worth $122 Million: Equilar
  7. Nokia G60 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC India Launch Confirmed, Phone Listed on Official Website
  8. Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech, Check Facts More Robustly: Rahul Gandhi
  9. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With 210W Charging, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo A Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W Charging Tipped to Be in the Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.